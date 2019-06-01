Google’s Nest Hub smart display is still $50 off at eBay

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Things have slowed down in the deals department following the heap of Memorial Day sales that we saw earlier this week. But there are still more than a few lingering deals from that shopping holiday that are worth checking out.

Google’s Nest Hub (formerly known as the Home Hub) is still $74.99 over on eBay, as it has been for the better part of a week. Google recently cut its retail price from $149 to $129, but with all the deals, you shouldn’t have to pay that much.

Samsung’s 50-inch 4K HDR LED television is $319 at Walmart (regularly $430, per Business Insider). “UN50NU7100” is the model number, and it has fairly positive reviews. If you’re interested, you can have it shipped to your home, or you can pick it up at your local Walmart.

Best Buy’s sale on most Chromebooks that feature an Intel processor continues until tonight. A few notable inclusions are Google’s Pixel Slate, which is $200 off of its usual $799 price, and the Samsung Plus V2 Chromebook with an S Pen and backlit keyboard, which is $100 off. Sadly, you won’t save any money on the older but still viable Pixelbook.

Amazon is hosting steep discounts on the Apple Watch, specifically the Series 3 and Series 4 models. The Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) has been available for $199 for about a week, though this $80 discount is the best that we’ve seen. If you want the latest model, which has a refreshed design, fall detection, and more, the Apple Watch Series 4 (40mm, GPS) is $50 off of its usual $399 price at Amazon.