The Apple Watch Series 4 is cheaper than ever today

E3 2019 is stealing headlines, and Sony’s annual PlayStation Days of Play discounts are still happening, but there are a few other deals that you should know about today. The Apple Watch Series 4 is $339 at Amazon, and this $60 discount is the biggest price cut that we’ve seen for the 40mm watch. The larger 44mm model is also $60 off. It’s $369 instead of $429 at Amazon. Best Buy is offering both watches for only $10 more, should Amazon run out of stock.

While we’re on the topic of Apple products, its sixth-generation iPad (the latest model) with 128GB of onboard storage costs $328 at Amazon. It’s been $329 several times before, but now is a good time to check it out if you’ve been waiting for the price to drop again and don't want to spend more on the iPad Air.

Newegg is bundling the Intel 660p 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD and 16GB of Corsair Vengeance desktop RAM for $139.98. For context, the SSD alone is usually around $100, and the RAM has recently been discounted to around $80. This is worth checking out if you’re upgrading your PC or building a new one.

Sony’s 1000X M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones haven't budged much from their original $349 price, but they’re getting easier to find for less these days. Amazon and Best Buy offer these headphones for just under $300 ($298 and $299, respectively), which are great prices for this model. It’s possible that Sony may announce a successor at IFA 2019, the event where it debuted the 1000X M3s. Still, these offer excellent sound quality and noise-canceling effects for the price. If you want to see what else is comparable on the market, Bose recently responded with its new $399 Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Anker’s 3-in-1 USB charging cable is $11.24 until the end of the week with the offer code ANKER3IN1 used at checkout over on Amazon. This cable is usually $17.99, and it supports devices that connect with Micro USB, Lightning, and USB-C. It can only charge one device at a time, so it won’t be helpful if you need to simultaneously charge all of your tech. But it can declutter your bag if you tend to carry a knotted mess of cables.

The HP Omen 15t gaming laptop is $300 off at HP’s website, per Slickdeals. The most affordable model is the $769 base configuration, which features a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU.

If you want a bit more power, the $1,099 configuration features a more capable 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which are both respectable specs. But for $1,159, you can get the Omen laptop with a faster Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. Strangely, opting for the better GPU knocks the CPU down to Intel’s 8th Gen processor, but it’s a very small sacrifice to make, and it’s worth it if you play demanding games.