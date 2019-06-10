The Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage is $350 off at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

B&H Photo is offering a great deal on the Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage. Usually $999 for this configuration, it will only cost you $649.99 until supplies last, per Droid Life. This is the best price that we’ve seen for the unlocked phone, unless you’re a Google Fi subscriber and you took advantage of the recent sale where it was an impressively cheap $499. One big perk of this deal is that buying the phone through B&H Photo doesn’t require activation with a carrier, so it can work with any GSM or CDMA carrier in the US.

The Pixel 3 XL comes in three colors, but this sale is, oddly, limited to the “not pink” model. If you don’t like that shade, it might be a problem for you, but consider it anyway: the orange power button stands out in a nice way if you plan to use the Pixel 3 XL sans case. And if you do plan to use a case, there’s little point in getting caught up on the phone’s color.

If photography is your main concern, this is not the cheapest way to get Pixel-quality photos, even at that sale price. The Pixel 3A XL costs $479, and while it can’t match the 3 XL’s speed or its notched display’s pixel density, it can take photos of a similar quality, and it is compatible with as many carriers.

We’ve contacted B&H Photo to see exactly how long this deal will last.