The Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage is $350 off at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is offering a great deal on the Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage. Usually $999 for this configuration, it will only cost you $649.99 until supplies last, per Droid Life. This is the best price that we’ve seen for the unlocked phone, unless you’re a Google Fi subscriber and you took advantage of the recent sale where it was an impressively cheap $499. One big perk of this deal is that buying the phone through B&H Photo doesn’t require activation with a carrier, so it can work with any GSM or CDMA carrier in the US.
The Pixel 3 XL comes in three colors, but this sale is, oddly, limited to the “not pink” model. If you don’t like that shade, it might be a problem for you, but consider it anyway: the orange power button stands out in a nice way if you plan to use the Pixel 3 XL sans case. And if you do plan to use a case, there’s little point in getting caught up on the phone’s color.
If photography is your main concern, this is not the cheapest way to get Pixel-quality photos, even at that sale price. The Pixel 3A XL costs $479, and while it can’t match the 3 XL’s speed or its notched display’s pixel density, it can take photos of a similar quality, and it is compatible with as many carriers.
We’ve contacted B&H Photo to see exactly how long this deal will last.
