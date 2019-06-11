Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

A few of yesterday’s best deals are still happening, but there are a handful of new sales to check out as well. We’ll start with the new: TCL’s 55-inch 6-Series 4K HDR TV is under $500 for the first time at Amazon.

In his review, The Verge’s Chris Welch said that this is the best 4K HDR TV you can buy for under $1,000. Now, it’s the best model you can get for under $500.

This television includes Roku software, and it’s capable of running Hulu, Netflix, and more without the need for a set-top box like a Fire TV or Apple TV. Roku TVs are compatible with Roku’s excellent wireless speakers, which are currently $50 off of their usual $199.99 price. Chris Welch also reviewed those, saying the speakers are “a simple solution for Roku TV owners who want better sound.”

Microsoft recently announced Game Pass Ultimate, a new subscription that bundles together Game Pass for console and PC with Xbox Live Gold. If you’re a new member, it’s just $1 for your first month of service, then $14.99 for each month that follows.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is still $60 off at Amazon. The 40mm size is $339, and the larger 44mm model is $369 instead of $429. Best Buy is offering both watches for only $10 more, should Amazon run out of stock.

Sony’s 1000X M3 wireless headphones are usually $349.99, but several retailers have recently discounted them for under $300. B&H Photo and Amazon currently sell them for $298. Best Buy and Target offer them for a dollar more, though the added cost may be worth it since you can pick them up at your local store.

These headphones offer great sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and the hard case is a nice bonus that comes included with the purchase. Vlad Savov reviewed them and praised the 1000X M3’s noise-canceling feature, saying, “It’s unreal. It’s like noise insulted Sony a long time ago and Sony retreated to its dojo for many years, trained hard, and then came back to kick noise’s butt.”