A few of yesterday’s best deals are still happening, but there are a handful of new sales to check out as well. We’ll start with the new: TCL’s 55-inch 6-Series 4K HDR TV is under $500 for the first time at Amazon.
In his review, The Verge’s Chris Welch said that this is the best 4K HDR TV you can buy for under $1,000. Now, it’s the best model you can get for under $500.
This television includes Roku software, and it’s capable of running Hulu, Netflix, and more without the need for a set-top box like a Fire TV or Apple TV. Roku TVs are compatible with Roku’s excellent wireless speakers, which are currently $50 off of their usual $199.99 price. Chris Welch also reviewed those, saying the speakers are “a simple solution for Roku TV owners who want better sound.”
Microsoft recently announced Game Pass Ultimate, a new subscription that bundles together Game Pass for console and PC with Xbox Live Gold. If you’re a new member, it’s just $1 for your first month of service, then $14.99 for each month that follows.
The Apple Watch Series 4 is still $60 off at Amazon. The 40mm size is $339, and the larger 44mm model is $369 instead of $429. Best Buy is offering both watches for only $10 more, should Amazon run out of stock.
Sony’s 1000X M3 wireless headphones are usually $349.99, but several retailers have recently discounted them for under $300. B&H Photo and Amazon currently sell them for $298. Best Buy and Target offer them for a dollar more, though the added cost may be worth it since you can pick them up at your local store.
These headphones offer great sound quality, long-lasting battery life, and the hard case is a nice bonus that comes included with the purchase. Vlad Savov reviewed them and praised the 1000X M3’s noise-canceling feature, saying, “It’s unreal. It’s like noise insulted Sony a long time ago and Sony retreated to its dojo for many years, trained hard, and then came back to kick noise’s butt.”
