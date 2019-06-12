The best Father’s Day deals that you can buy last minute

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday, June 16th, in the US. If you were planning on buying a gift for a dad in your life, you still have a bit of time left. We’ve pulled together a bunch of last-minute gift ideas based on what’s currently on sale, ranging in price and category to suit both your budget and dad’s taste.

First, you’ll find deals on tech that’s suited for an on-the-go lifestyle, including an exclusive discount for Verge readers on a Ninebot Segway electric scooter, wireless headphones, and much more. There are also deals on good additions to dad’s home further down the page.

Tech to take on the go

Ninebot’s Segway ES2 electric scooter is commonly used by popular scooter-sharing services like Lime, Bird, Uber, and Lyft. But if you want to own one instead of renting, Wellbots is offering a $70 discount to readers of The Verge. Usually $569, it costs $499 with the offer code VERGEDAD used at checkout.

The ES2 weighs 27 pounds and can reach speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour, and should take you up to 15.5 miles before you’ll need to recharge it. It features front, rear, and bottom-mounted lights, and the rear suspension will help keep things smooth on the street.

If you know a dad who likes to read, Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is $99.99, $30 less than its usual price. This is the best e-reader that you can currently buy, according to The Verge’s resident e-reader expert, Chaim Gartenberg. It’s water resistant, and its display is crisp, making it easy on the eyes.

For music lovers, the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are $149.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, $40 off of their original cost. These are truly wireless (no cable connects them together) and are our runner-up pick next to the AirPods. If you don’t own an iPhone, or you don’t like how AirPods look or fit, these are your next headphones.

If you’re looking for something to block out the sound, Sony’s 1000X M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are among the best-sounding and most comfortable options that you can buy. Normally $349, B&H Photo and Amazon currently sell them for $298. Best Buy and Target offer them for a dollar more, though the added cost may be worth it if you’re in a hurry and want to pick them up at your local store.

If a dad that you know needs a new phone or tablet case, Speck is hosting a 30 percent discount site-wide. Whether you’re looking for a case for an iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S10, Pixel phone, or even an Apple Watch, you can save through Father’s Day with the offer code DAD30.

Polar is offering 20 percent discounts on its Vantage M and Vantage V fitness trackers through Father’s Day. Enter the offer code VANTAGE (all caps) at checkout to see the discounts.

The Vantage V is the more expensive of the two. Priced at $399 (after the discount is applied), it promises accurate heart rate monitoring, has built-in GPS, and is waterproof. It can also measure how much power (in watts) your run has generated, giving you a better context on your workout than steps taken can provide. The Vantage M lacks this last feature, but otherwise is similar, and much cheaper at $223.

Tech for the home

If you know a dad who is looking to upgrade home safety, a two-pack of Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor home security cameras can currently be purchased for $398. Since each camera usually costs $239, you’re saving $200 by purchasing them together.

Sony’s PlayStation Pro rarely falls below its regular $399 price, but until Father’s Day is over, you’ll be able to buy one for $349 at Amazon. These savings make it more feasible to buy another DualShock 4 controller, and those are about $20 off, as well.

Amazon is bundling the second-generation Echo smart speaker with the third-generation Echo Dot for $94.98 (usually $149.98).

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $99 (usually $129), and if you purchase it through the Google Store, it includes a Google Home Mini speaker and GE smart light bulb.

The Xbox One X usually costs $499, but you can currently buy it for $399. Google Express is running an even better deal on the 4K-capable console, down to $349 with a coupon that automatically applies itself at checkout. The Xbox One X includes the game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds with purchase.

Star Wars: The Digital Six Film Collection is $59.99 at the Microsoft Store. It’s usually $94, and the collection contains the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy. It’s worth noting that these aren’t 4K films, and these are the special editions, which are notoriously full of changes from the original cuts. Still, it’s an inexpensive batch of classic films for a decent price. And if you purchase the collection through Microsoft, you can pull the films into your Movies Anywhere account.

Best Buy is offering a free 128GB microSD card along with your purchase of a Nintendo Switch console for $299; a microSD card of this size is usually around $40. That might not sound like much, but it’s convenient to have more storage available to you right out of the box.