LG’s 55-inch C7 OLED 4K HDR TV is under $1,000 for the first time

The LG C7, a 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV, is $999.99 at B&H Photo. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen for this model — and really, for any of LG’s TVs built with a vivid OLED panel. The C7 is LG’s 2017 model, and it’s currently priced at around $1,450 at Amazon, though there are a few differences between the TV that B&H is selling and what other retailers are selling.

This $999 TV is the C7C model, not the more readily available C7P. According to B&H Photo, the C7C is made by LG’s commercial division, which works directly with commercial businesses. Still, it seems to match the C7P consumer model in almost every way. The only difference that we can parse from the spec sheet is that it lacks Google Assistant support. Also, most consumer TVs come with a one-year warranty, but B&H Photo says that this TV is covered for three years by LG.

The C7C has all of the HDR-level features, supporting HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR. Compared to LCD and LED TVs, an OLED is capable of displaying deeper blacks and richer colors than the other technologies, and offers superior performance. OLED TVs are rarely found at the affordable price that B&H is selling the C7 for today. If you’re interested, this deal will last until the end of the day (June 12th).