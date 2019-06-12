The entire Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is $200 off at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’ve been waiting for a big price drop on any of the Samsung Galaxy S10 phones, B&H Photo has you covered with up to $200 off on the cost of an S10E, S10, or S10 Plus. Each phone is currently $100 off, and you’ll be able to click a coupon on the product page to take off an additional $100, totaling a $200 discount at checkout. There are a few color variants to choose from, too.

This means that the S10E with 128GB of onboard storage, which usually costs $749.99 (the same price as an iPhone XR), is now $549.99. So if you’re already an Android user, or just want a powerful phone that’s smaller than the iPhone XR, the S10E is worth checking out.

With the two discounts, the S10, which normally goes for $899, is $699, putting it on par with the cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Both phones are great, though there are tradeoffs with each. The S10 has a headphone jack and works with the full range of GSM and CDMA carriers in the US; the OnePlus 7 Pro works only with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. However, the S10 misses out on the OnePlus 7 Pro’s smooth 90Hz refresh rate display. So if you’re looking for a new phone with great features, you have a hard choice to make.

If you want even more screen real estate and a dual front-facing camera array, the S10 Plus starts at $799 (once the discounts are applied) for the phone with 128GB of storage. Until the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 10 releases, it’s one of the best big phones that you can buy, especially for this price.

These discounts apply to Galaxy S10 phones with larger storage capacities as well, but since each of them offer microSD support, there’s little reason to spend the extra money on a more capacious phone instead of a high-capacity microSD card — especially when B&H Photo prices a SanDisk 400GB microSD for $67.99.