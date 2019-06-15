Google’s loud Home Max speaker is $40 off for Verge readers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google’s Home Max is the biggest, most powerful smart speaker that it makes. This weekend, Daily Steals is offering readers of The Verge an exclusive deal that takes $40 off of its $299.99 price. The cheapest price is $259.99 right now, though it’s not the only retailer discounting this speaker. Google Store, Best Buy, and B&H Photo, to name a few, are selling it for $269.99.

If you choose to purchase a Google Home Max through Daily Steals, you’ll get a brand-new unit that comes with a one-year warranty. Both the “chalk” and “charcoal” color variants are available, so take your pick. Just be sure to enter the code VERGEMAX at checkout.

No matter where you buy from online this weekend, your shipment won’t arrive before Father’s Day. Still, this is a good gift for a dad in your life, or anyone else, who enjoys playing music — and playing it loud.

Daily Steals is also offering Verge readers a deal on PopSockets, a handy accessory to make holding onto your phone a little easier (these also function as a kickstand). Normally around $10, these are $7.99 with the offer code VERGEPOP used at checkout. There are four colors to choose from: white marble, black, blue nebula, and opal.

True wireless headphones can be a costly investment, but some decent options are surprisingly affordable. BlitzWolf is offering Verge readers an exclusive discount on its FYE3 true wireless earbuds, which are water- and sweat-resistant and, based on a few days of testing them out, more comfortable and better-sounding than their price might suggest. Paste the code VERGEFYE3 at Amazon to get these headphones for $32.24, which is 25 percent off of the original price.