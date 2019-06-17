You can still save $200 on a Samsung Galaxy S10E

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Father’s Day 2019 has passed, but some great deals that we saw last week are still happening. For example, you can save $200 on a Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, or S10 Plus, the lowest prices that we’ve seen for these phones, which are unlocked and don’t require activation. The Google Pixel 3 XL with $300 knocked off of its price ($599.99 at checkout) isn’t too bad, either, though it’s a harder sell since the Google Pixel 4 has been revealed — by Google itself.

It’s not just phones that you can save on, Microsoft’s Xbox One consoles are cheaper than usual this week, discounting both its powerful, 4K-ready Xbox One X and the disc drive-less Xbox One S All-Digital console. If you preorder a game at Target, you can save 30 percent on a game that’s currently available, regardless of console preference.

Xbox One X bundle with The Division 2 is $399.99 at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Xbox One X bundle with Metro Exodus is $399.99 at Target and Amazon.

Xbox One S All-Digital bundle with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3 is $199.99 (usually $249.99) at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The Apple HomePod is $30 cheaper than its usual price ($299.99) at B&H Photo. It’s available in white or space gray. This isn’t the best price that we’ve seen, but it has been a while since it dropped in price. Plus, this speaker will learn some new tricks when iOS 13 lands later in 2019, like being able to recognize who’s speaking to it.

Sony’s 1000X M3 noise-canceling, wireless over-ear headphones are still $299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. These were more widely available for a $50 discount last week, but are back up to $348 at most retailers, so jump on this deal before it ends.