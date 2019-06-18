The Fujifilm X-T2 mirrorless camera body is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Fujifilm’s X-T2 mirrorless camera body is $799 at B&H Photo and Amazon as the company (most likely) clears out its remaining stock of the 2016 model. The X-T2 regularly sold for $1,599 sans lens, though in months past, it briefly found its way down to around $900.

Now that it’s selling for $799, and likely to remain at that price until stock runs out, this might be a good time to consider it. The Verge’s Chris Welch reviewed the X-T2 when it was first released, and though it has likely seen the last of its firmware updates and favor has shifted to Fujifilm’s newer X-T3, this is still a great camera that’s easy to use, featuring buttons and dials that ensure expert control over your images.

Note: This price is for the body only. You’ll need to buy a lens, but with the money you save on this model, that should be a little easier to manage.

The latest iPad Air tablet is $30 off at Amazon, bringing its cost down to $469. This is not a huge discount, though it’s the best that we’ve seen yet on the resurrected Air line-up. This is a good tablet to consider if you want some of the iPad Pro’s best features, like the Smart Connector and the True Tone display that lets you adjust the screen’s color temperature, without paying hundreds more.

As long as you’re buying this specific iPad model, the Smart Keyboard is $79.50 at Amazon, about half off of its original $150 price. Originally made for the previous generation iPad Pro, the keyboard works perfectly with the new iPad Air, which also has a 10.5-inch screen and Smart Connector.

Lastly, Best Buy is discounting SanDisk’s fast 128GB Extreme Plus microSD card to $29.99, beating Amazon’s $39.99 price. Compared to cheaper microSDs, the Extreme Plus is UHS Speed Class 3 and Application Performance Class 2; according to the SD Association, those factors put it above several other products on the market. However, the difference may not mean much unless you plan to use it to record or watch 4K video, or to play video games.