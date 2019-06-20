Xbox One controllers, natively supported in iOS 13, are much cheaper today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today’s best deals don’t stick to an overall theme. There is a little bit for everyone, with sales on the Xbox One controller and wireless adapter bundle (compatible with iOS 13 and tvOS 13), the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and Logitech peripherals, a great deal on Fujifilm’s X-T2, and more.

Microsoft’s Xbox One controller and wireless adapter bundle are $44.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo, which is over $30 off the usual price. The included adapter can pair to eight controllers at once, and it offers a fast, easy connection compared to Bluetooth, which can sometimes be fidgety and slow.

The Xbox One controller itself doesn’t require the adapter to work; it has Bluetooth support built in to connect to Windows 10 computers, and of course, Xbox One consoles. It sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is useful if you want to game without waking up the house. And, if you play games on your iPhone or Apple TV, iOS 13 and tvOS 13 will bring native support for this controller.

Amazon’s Echo Dot (third-generation) is $29.99 from Google Express (via Target). This isn’t the first time that it has sold for this price, but this is currently the cheapest way to get one of these smart speakers. This model is usually $49.99, though it might be even cheaper once Prime Day 2019 rolls around next month.

Logitech is discounting a bunch of PC peripherals for Amazon’s deal of the day. One that stands out is its MX Sound 2.0 desktop speakers, which are $59.99 (usually $99.99). These look better than most desktop speakers at this price range, and this set allows for multiple wired inputs, as well as Bluetooth support.

If you need a cheap wired gaming mouse that has a 6,000 DPI sensor and a few extra buttons, Logitech’s G203 Prodigy is just $19.99 today. It’s usually $39.99, so not too pricey to start, but this is a nigh unbeatable price if you want good build quality and aren’t interested in having several programmable macro buttons.

Fujifilm’s X-T2 mirrorless camera released in 2016, and it’s cheaper than ever for the camera body alone (no lens included) at B&H Photo and Amazon. The X-T2 regularly sold for $1,599 sans lens, though in months past, it briefly found its way down to around $900. Now, it’s $799. In our review, Chris Welch praised the X-T2 for being easy to use, though it offers plenty of depth for experienced shooters, with buttons and dials that give more control over your shots.

B&H Photo is still offering $200 discounts on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus devices. These are the best prices that we’ve seen so far on Samsung’s 2019 lineup, and other retailers haven’t come close. Starting with the most affordable, the Samsung Galaxy S10E is $549.99 at checkout with the coupon applied (usually $749.99). The S10 is $699.99 instead of $899.99, and the S10 Plus, which usually sells for $999.99, is a much more reasonable $799.99.