The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is cheaper than ever today

There have been a few good deals worth checking out this week, but the best one comes in today from Amazon and Walmart. Both retailers have cut the price on the iPad Pro (12.9-inches, 64GB, WiFi) down to $824.99. That’s over $150 off of its usual $999 price.

This is the lowest price that we’ve seen for this model, and it makes deciding between the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros a little tougher. If you value screen real estate, the larger iPad Pro is the clear winner. However, if you want something that’s easier to tote around, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of internal storage at Amazon for $824.99, the same price.

Whichever model you decide on, both will be compatible with the new iPadOS software that’s coming soon. With it, these iPads will have native support with USB flash drives and SD card storage, and if you own a macOS computer, you can connect it wirelessly to use as a secondary display or drawing tablet via Sidecar.

If you’ve been waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup of phones to get a little cheaper, B&H Photo’s deal does that by taking $200 off the 128GB versions of the S10E, S10, or S10 Plus. These phones are unlocked and work with all GSM and CDMA carriers in the US.

This deal brings the S10E (usually $749.99) down to $549.99, which is a good price for an Android phone with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. The S10 is currently $699.99 instead of its usual $799.99 price, and if you want a large phone, the S10 Plus is $799.99 (usually $999.99).

Drop (formerly MassDrop) has Sony’s 1000X M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones for $289. This model usually costs $349, and it’s currently the best price that I’ve seen, though this price might not last all weekend if it sells out of stock. I use these headphones every day, and they’re a good option if you want punchy, warm sound and noise canceling that’s effective at silencing your roommates, dog, or anything else that’s keeping you from enjoying a quiet moment.

The Xbox One controller with wireless adapter is $54.99 at B&H Photo and Amazon, which is about $25 off of its regular price. It was over $30 off earlier this week, but it’s still a decent deal if you need a controller. Beyond using it with an Xbox One or Windows 10 PC, the controller will be natively supported on iPhones and Apple TVs once iOS 13 and tvOS 13 arrives.

There isn’t much urgency to this next deal, but it’s still good to know about in case you want to pick up some PS4 games on the cheap. Sony has announced that a few new titles are now part of its PlayStation Hits, and have received permanent price cuts down to $19.99.

Notable recent additions include: