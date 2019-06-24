Google Nest Hub is $61 today, less than half of its original price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Google’s Nest Hub is on sale more frequently than not, and today’s discount brings it down to its best price ever. Usually $129, it’s just $61 (before tax) at Rakuten with the offer code SAVE15 used at checkout.

Formerly known as the Google Home Hub, this smart display is worth the cost if you’re invested in Google services. As noted in our review, the Nest Hub makes for an excellent digital photo frame if you have a Google Photos library. Amazon’s brand-new, freshly reviewed Echo Show 5 is currently its closest competitor in terms of features, and so long as you don’t plan to watch YouTube (it’s not supported), its $89.99 price isn’t bad if you want better audio quality and a camera with a hardware shutter for privacy.

Best Buy is discounting several PC components today, but one of the best deals sees the 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9600K for $219.99 (usually $279.99). This is currently $10 cheaper than Amazon’s price, but if you’re someone who, like me, has been waiting on the price to wiggle even more, this is an affordable way to add a decently powerful CPU to your PC build.

MSI’s Radeon RX 580 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR5 RAM is $160 at Newegg after a $20 mail-in rebate and a $15 discount, applied via the offer code VGASAV27Y. This model has been available for a while now, but buying it now will earn you redeemable codes for a few games, including The Division 2 and World War Z. If you’ve been looking for a GPU that’s roughly equivalent to Nvidia’s GTX 1060, but for less, this is a good deal.

In case you missed the news, ThinkGeek.com is shutting down, and it’s hosting a site-wide discount to clear out its stock. ThinkGeek will live on at GameStop’s website, but you can save 50 percent on everything it offers with the offer code MOVINGDAY used at checkout.

All of the sales are final (non-returnable), and much of the site’s inventory is already sold out. But if you’re after a gadget or piece of memorabilia to show off your Harry Potter fandom (or a fandom of other popular movie, TV show, or gaming franchises), it’s still worth checking out the sale while you can.