Steam’s 2019 summer sale discounts popular games like Devil May Cry 5, Soulcalibur VI, and more

Steam’s annual summer sale has begun, and it’s a great time to save on several popular (or not-so-new) PC games — if you can get the store to load. As far as the new-ish releases that are looped into the sale, Soulcalibur VI for $19.79 is the best price yet for that game, according to SteamDB’s pricing data.

Devil May Cry 5 is a good deal, too, costing $39.59 instead of $59.99. Other stellar discounts include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $29.99, and Astroneer for $22.49.

The sale incorporates a quirky community-driven component called “Steam Grand Prix” that’s full of quests you can complete by playing games on Steam. As you complete them, you’ll nudge your team’s car toward the finish line. The first, second, and third place winners each day will be gifted the top game on your Steam Wishlist.

The Steam summer sale will end on July 9th, likely around 10AM PT / 1PM ET.