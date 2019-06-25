Target is offering 30 percent discounts on in-store pickups for select games

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re thinking about buying a game for your Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One, you’ll save 30 percent on several titles at Target when you opt to pick it up in store. For context, this deal brings Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a $59.99 game, down to $38.10. Games like The Division 2, Team Sonic Racing, Kingdom Hearts III, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and more are also included in the sale.

It’s worth noting that this discount only works on products that your local Target store has in stock. And, if video games aren’t your thing, this order pickup sale extends to board games, too.

The Moto Z4 is half of its usual price at Best Buy for Verizon users who are opening a new line, or people who are starting a new Verizon account. This phone is usually $240 (outright, or through $10 per month payments), though Best Buy cuts it in half, giving you the option of paying $5 per month for 24 months, or $120 up front.

In our review of the Moto Z4, Dan Seifert praised its long-lasting battery life. Its midrange specs and 1080p display allow it to last a couple of days before needing a recharge. If you’re looking for an Android phone with clean, unobtrusive software, this one’s worth considering. And, you can try out 5G with this Moto Mod attachment if you live in one of Verizon’s 5G-ready cities (currently Chicago and Minneapolis).

Steam’s summer sale has started, and a few of the best deals we’ve seen so far include Soulcalibur VI for $19.79 (usually $59.99), and Devil May Cry 5 for $39.59 (pictured above, usually $59.99). There are a ton of other games on sale, too, and you have plenty of time to sort through the discounts. This sale runs through July 9th.

Lastly, the Prime Day 2019 deals have officially started. The shopping event won’t take place until Monday, July 15th, but it’s already cutting the price on the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition smart TV for $179.99, which is $120 off of its usual price. Check out the full details over at the announcement post.