Audible annual memberships are $30 off and come with an Echo Dot for just $1

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few weeks away — it starts on July 15th, in case you hadn’t heard. But right now, Prime members can save $30 on a year-long membership to Audible, the company’s audiobook platform. Not just that, but Amazon will also toss in an Echo Dot (third-generation) to go with it for an extra $1.

Paying for a year of Audible service usually costs $150, and the Echo Dot costs an extra $50 at regular price. It should go without saying that this is a far better deal than usual, and buying a year-long subscription is smarter than paying month to month, which costs you $180 after a single year.

Once you subscribe, you’ll get two Audible Original titles each month and one credit to redeem on the audiobook of your choosing. If you don’t use a credit for that month, they’ll roll over for up to a year, as part of a recent change in the platform’s credit policy.

If you’re away from home and still want to listen to audiobooks, Amazon’s Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and the new Kindle Oasis coming in July will let you pair a set of Bluetooth headphones to listen to them.