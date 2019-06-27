Beats Solo 3 headphones are $129.99 for readers of The Verge

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Daily Steals is offering an exclusive discount to Verge readers on Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones. This model usually costs around $199.99, but the open-box (new condition) model is $129.99 with the offer code VERGEBEATS used at checkout. You can choose between glossy or matte black color options.

The Solo 3s were originally released almost three years ago, which is an eternity in the tech world, though they feature the same W1 wireless chip found in Apple’s first-generation AirPods. It allows for fast, easy Bluetooth pairing to your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

In our review, Vlad Savov noted in 2016 that these are “commendably comfortable and surprisingly good at isolating exterior noise.” Bluetooth wireless performance is as good as you’d hope: it didn’t suffer from any stutters or drop with other Apple devices or non-Apple devices. One aspect that hasn’t aged so well is the Micro USB charging port, though its “Fast Fuel” feature is a consolation, as it claims to give you a few hours of playtime after five minutes of charging.

These headphones from Daily Steals are covered by Apple for 90 days. If an issue pops up after that, but within the first year of ownership, you can contact Daily Steals for support. All the company will need to help is your order number.