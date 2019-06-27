Apple’s older iPad Pro is as cheap as the new iPad Air, and better in a few ways

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The 2017 iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi) is currently $474 at Walmart, and as for why you might consider buying an older iPad instead of one of the newer models, there are a few reasons. The 2018 iPad Air is practically a carbon copy of this model and has most of its best features, like the True Tone tech that adjusts the screen’s color temperature based on the ambient light in the room, and it has a Smart Connector for Apple’s Smart Keyboard.

The Air features a newer processor, and will likely be the faster of the two tablets after a few years, but it actually has less RAM than the Pro (2GB versus 4GB), so the older iPad is better cut out for multitasking. The Air features just two speakers compared to the four found on the old iPad Pro, so the Pro is way better if you’re constantly watching Netflix or Prime Video on your iPad. It’s also got Apple’s ProMotion tech for fluid scrolling up to 120Hz, and some games take advantage of the faster frame rate.

Whether you purchase the Air (which is $40 off of its usual price at Amazon) or the older Pro, Apple’s Smart Keyboard works for both, and it’s $79.50. It’s usually $159, and it’s been hanging around this price for a while, but it’s still a deal worth knowing about.

Dyson’s new V11 cordless vacuums are cheaper than they’ve ever been today. Its V11 Torque Drive usually costs $699, but it’s currently $569 at Amazon. This model features an LCD screen, which sounds ridiculous, but is useful according to our hands-on cleaning sessions. It provides a visual of how much battery you have left and lets you switch power levels.

If you don’t have that much of a budget for a vacuum, Dyson’s V11 Animal is just as powerful, but lacks the LCD display. It’s $489 instead of its usual $599 price at Amazon.

Super Mario Maker 2 releases tomorrow for the Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t already bought it, there’s a way you can save some money on it, as well as a future game purchase. Nintendo sells a two-pack of game vouchers for $99.99 that you can use to buy any two fully priced ($59.99) game within a year from purchase.

This perk is only available to people who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, which costs $20 for a year of service (unless you have Amazon Prime — it’s currently a free perk if you do). However, since these vouchers save you $20, the online service practically pays for itself.