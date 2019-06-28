Apple’s HomePod smart speaker is $199 for the first time ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Apple’s HomePod is $199.99 at Target. This Siri-equipped smart speaker is usually $299, and this sale marks the lowest price that we’ve seen yet. You can get the white-colored speaker right now, though the charcoal color option is temporarily out of stock. If you want the darker shade of HomePod, you can sign up to be notified when it’s available.

The HomePod will gain a few new abilities once iOS 13 launches later this year. With the update, it will be able to identify who’s talking to it, adjusting its responses accordingly to provide a personalized experience for multiple people in the home. Apple will also bring a handoff feature to HomePod that lets it seamlessly take over playing music when you bring your iPhone nearby, like when you walk in the home and want to transfer tunes from your headphones.