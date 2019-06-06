Samsung’s curved TVs cost hundreds of dollars less today, plus other deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

I’m not going to tell you to buy a curved TV. There are reasons.

But if you’re in the market for a giant curved Samsung screen, today is an awfully good day to buy one — seeing how both 65-inch and 55-inch models of Samsung’s 2019 and 2018 7-series 4K screens are currently up to hundreds of dollars off.

All of these TVs should be new enough to get Apple’s new Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 functionality. Since Samsung’s curved TV lineup has narrowed in recent years and we’re now seeing deep discounts, this might be one of your last chances to get one if the curve is calling your name. According to Rtings, the NU7300 and RU7300 have “no significant differences” in picture quality, though the new model now supports 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Looking for other deals? Might I recommend this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter direct from Amazon for $400, which translates to $100 off the regular price? I’ve tested quite a few, and the Xiaomi is my second favorite folding electric after the Uscooters Booster line. It’s not the fastest at 15.5mph and it’s a little heavy at over 26 pounds, but it’s hard to beat the price for its build quality, built-in lighting, excellent braking system and a fairly comfy ride.

Lastly, BuyDig has Nest’s most affordable thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat E, for $139 with a free Google Home Mini thrown in. Those normally cost $169 and $29, and in some ways, the E is better than the original.

Tomorrow, you may want to check out Sony’s $50 discounts on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR bundles and $50 off a new Fortnite-themed purple Xbox One S.