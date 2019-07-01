Amazon Fire TV Recast discounted to $130 in run up to Prime Day 2019

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Amazon’s Fire TV Recast, its Alexa-enabled take on the Slingbox, is currently discounted from its regular price of $230 down to $130. You’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of the deal, but if that’s the case then you can get the device at its cheapest price ever. According to the price tracker CamelCamelCamel, the cheapest the Fire TV Recast has been previously was $180, and that was back in November.

When we reviewed Amazon’s DVR last year we generally liked its user interface, but we weren’t fans of the mobile app, and its limit of two concurrent streams felt too low. That made the device hard to unambiguously recommend at its $230 starting price, but with a $100 discount these limitations could be glossed over by some.

Next week, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will be discounted

Along with the Fire TV Recast, Amazon has also announced discounts on Audible subscriptions (you can get you first three months for $5 or a year for $120), and its free trial for Kindle Unlimited has been extended from one to three months.

Amazon says it will discount more products every day in the lead up to its two day Prime “Day” sale on July 15th and 16th. Next week, for example, a bundle that includes a Ring Video Doorbell Pro and an Echo Dot will be discounted by $80 down to $169. You can keep up with Amazon’s latest Prime Day deals at amazon.com/primeday.