Google’s pre-Prime Day sale discounts Home speakers and Nest smart products

Pretty much every company is finding a way to get involved in the lead-up to Prime Day 2019, which starts July 15th. Google is one of them, and it announced price cuts on most of its smart home devices. The deals will last through July 17th, the day after Prime Day concludes.

A few retailers besides Google Store are participating in this sale, including Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart. You’ll find a few of the best deals below, and you can check out more at the Google Store.

The Google Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub, seen above) is currently $79 instead of its usual $129 price at Google Store, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Best Buy. This is the best price that Google has offered on this smart display, competitive with prices we’ve been seeing for the past few months. In fact, we’ve recently seen it fall as low as $60 at sites such as eBay or Rakuten.

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber in the US (and are opted into emails for the service), Google has been sending out vouchers for a $49 Nest Hub to some account holders. You may not receive one, but just in case, check your inbox before you buy.

Google’s Home Max is currently $249, down from $299 at Google Store, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Best Buy. This smart speaker is loud, powerful, and just as capable at handling your Google Assistant queries as other Home speakers. This is the best price that we’ve seen.

A three-pack of Nest Cam Indoor smart cameras is $347 instead of around $400 at Google Store, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Best Buy. Currently, purchasing just one of these cameras costs around $160, so this multipack is a great value if you want to place multiple cameras around your house.