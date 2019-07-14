Amazon is starting Prime Day 2019 a day early with discounts on its devices

Prime Day 2019 starts on Monday, July 15th, but Amazon has announced that it will knock the prices on a bunch of products down a day before it begins, starting on Sunday, July 14th, at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. Two of the announced deals below will begin first thing Monday morning.
As far as what you’ll find for less, the list is already pretty big. There’s a good mix of Amazon Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streaming devices, Echo smart speakers, and more. Some products that usually avoid hitting the discount chopping block have been included, too.
- Amazon Kindle e-reader is $59.99 (usually $89.99)
- Amazon Echo smart speaker costs $49.99 (beating the lowest price yet by $15)
- Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker costs $109.99 (usually $149.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker is $22.99 (an all time low, by $1)
- Amazon Echo Show smart display is $159.99 (usually $229.99)
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet is $29.99 (usually $49.99). I recently spent time with this tablet, and it can handle basic tasks well, considering the low price. Due to running Fire OS 6, which is not pure Android software, its app offering is limited. However, installing Google Play Store on it is a fun weekend project. (A two-pack of Amazon Fire 7 tablets is $49.98 (usually $99.98) just add two to your cart.)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $49.99 (usually $79.99). This and the larger Fire HD 10 have similar limitations to the Fire 7, though they’re bigger, faster, and have HD displays. (A two-pack of Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets is $79.98 (usually $159.98), just add two to your cart.)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is $24.99 (usually $49.99). Before a few days ago, the biggest caveat associated with the Fire TV Stick 4K, and lots of other Amazon devices with screens, is that you can’t easily watch YouTube on them. That recently changed, so this is a great deal with fewer caveats than before.
- eero Pro WiFi System (set of 3 eero Pros) for $299.00 (usually $499.00)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero Pro + 1 eero Beacon) for $149.00 (usually $299.00)
We’ll be tracking the very best prices throughout the week, so stay tuned to The Verge for the latest Prime Day 2019 deals on tech that you need to know about.
