Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals so far

If you’re reading this, then Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway. Prices have fallen for countless products, including tech, and you’ll be able to shop the deals for another day, until 2:59AM ET / 11:59PM PT on Tuesday, July 16th.
First things first: to get in on the deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can get started with a free 30-day trial to the service, then either let it auto-renew, or cancel it once the trial comes to an end.
Following the cadence set in years past, Amazon will be rolling out new Spotlight Deals and Lightning Deals throughout Prime Day(s). So, while some of the savings will last throughout the two-day period, others will come and go in a matter of hours — or less.
Now that day one of Prime Day 2019 is winding down, a few of the best deals are, unfortunately, no longer up for grabs. This includes a few Apple products, like the Apple Watch Series 3, which sold for $169. The sixth generation iPad with 128GB of storage was $299, beating its previous best price by $30, though it’s now sold out.
However, there are still plenty of deals to sort through, including stellar deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Sonos Beam, to name a few. Additionally, you’ll find even more of the best deals below on Android phones, 4K televisions, tablets, smart displays, gaming tech, PC components, speakers, headphones, and much more. We’ll be monitoring sales, updating this page with new additions, and striking out inactive ones along the way.
Entertainment
- Sonos Beam soundbar is $50 off and comes with $100 Amazon gift card (usually $399)
- LG 65-inch B8 4K HDR OLED TV is $1,749.99 (usually $2,499)
- Sony 43-inch 4K HDR TV (model KD43X750F) is $379.99 (usually $599.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K HDR LED TV with Fire TV built in is $189.99 (usually $329.99)
- Insignia 50-inch 4K HDR LED TV with Fire TV built in is $249.99 (usually $349.99)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision and Fire TV software is $279.99 (usually $379.99). This is one of the first HDR-capable Fire TV Edition TVs on the market.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is $24.99 (usually $49.99). Plugging this into your TV is an affordable way to get access to 4K content on Prime Video and Netflix. This is the cheapest price yet, and the best time to buy, since Google recently (finally) brought its YouTube app to Fire TV.
- Fire TV Stick is $14.99 (usually $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device is $69.99 (usually $119.99)
- Polk Audio Command soundbar with Alexa voice support is $199.99 (usually $299.99)
-
Sony 65-inch 4K HDR TV (model XBR65X850F) is $849 (usually $1,095)
-
TCL’s 5-series 4K HDR TVs (various sizes) start at $209
- Caavo Universal Remote and Smart Home Hub with lifetime coverage is $123 (usually $154, clip the 20 percent off coupon on the product page). If your entertainment center is a nightmare to navigate, Caavo can make it easier. You can ask it to find things with your voice, then it will automatically find the right HDMI input that can display it on your TV. This model has lifetime coverage, so no monthly fees, addressing one of the biggest downsides presented in Nilay Patel’s review.
- Microsoft Surface Headphones are $189.99 (usually $349.99). The previous best price for these wireless noise canceling headphones was $249, so this is a big price drop.
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones are $139.99 (usually $199.99)
- Bose SoundLink over-ear wireless headphones are $159 (usually $229)
- Bose SoundSport wireless headphones are $139 (usually $199.99)
- Jabra Elite 85h over-ear noise-canceling headphones are $249.99 (usually $299.99)
- Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless headphones are $119.99 (usually $169.89). These are our runner-up truly wireless headphone pick, falling short against the AirPods. However, if you have an Android phone, these are the best option, and they’ll also suit iPhone users who can’t find a good fit with AirPods.
- Jabra Move on-ear wireless headphones are $69.99 (usually $99.99)
- Status Audio CB-1 wired over-ear headphones are $44 (usually $69)
- Prime members can save $30 on a year-long membership to Audible, Amazon’s audiobook platform. It’s $119 per year, and Amazon will also toss in an Echo Dot (third-generation) to go with it for an extra $1.
Unlocked phones
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB storage, all configurations are $300 off) is $599.99 (usually $899.99). This may be the best deal that Prime Day 2019 brings along: $300 off of Samsung’s 2019 flagship Android phone is a steal. It’s $50 more than the S10E, though it’s a far better deal since it has a bigger AMOLED display, more RAM, and more cameras. It’s compatible with all carriers in the US, too.
- Samsung Galaxy S10E (128GB storage) is $549.99 (usually $749.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB storage, all configurations are $300 off) is $699.99 (usually $999.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB storage) is $649.99 (usually $999.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB storage) is $349.99 (usually $649.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (64GB storage) is $449.99 (usually $819.99)
- Google Pixel 3 (64GB, all configurations are $260 off) is $539 (usually $799)
- Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB, all configurations are $260 off) is $639 (usually $899)
- Google Pixel 3A XL is $479.99, its usual price, but comes with a $100 Amazon gift card with purchase. Google’s Pixel 3A is a great value, since it uses the same great camera from the Pixel 3 for a fraction of the price. If you aren’t waiting on the Google Pixel 4 to release later this year, and aren’t in need of a phone with a serious amount of power, the 3A XL should suit you well.
- LG G8 ThinQ is $499.99 (usually $849.99)
- Moto G7 is $199.99 (usually $299.99)
- Razer Phone 2 is $399.99 (usually $649.99)
- Nokia 7.1 is $249 (usually $349). This phone runs the latest Android 9 Pie software (and is ensured timely software and security updates until late 2020, as part of Google’s Android One initiative). They work only on GSM carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile), and if you’re on one of those carriers, this is a good value, so long as you aren’t expecting flagship-like speeds and stellar camera performance.
Tablets
-
iPad (latest generation, Wi-Fi, 128GB storage) is $299 (usually $329, available in gold only). Apple’s sixth generation iPad is an excellent tablet if you’re looking for an iPad that won’t cost you north of $500. Dieter Bohn called this the “best tablet under $500” in 2018, and while it’s now up against more competition since the new iPad Air and iPad mini released, this is still a fantastic value. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen for the 128GB model by $30.
- iPad Pro 10.5 (previous generation, Wi-Fi & LTE, 64GB storage) is $579 (usually $779)
- iPad Pro 10.5 (previous generation, Wi-Fi & LTE, 256GB storage) is $629 (usually $929)
- iPad Pro 10.5 (previous generation, Wi-Fi & LTE, 512GB storage) is $699 (usually $1,129)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8-inch, 16GB storage) is $119 (usually $178)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch, 16GB storage) is $159.99 (usually $279.99)
- Amazon Kindle e-reader is $59.99 (usually $89.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with 32GB storage is $109.99 (usually $159.99). If you’re in the market for a new e-reader, make it this one. Chaim Gartenberg spent time with almost every e-reader on the market, but this one stood out as the best in terms of features with its waterproofing, a very clear, crisp 300ppi display, and backlighting. It also features much more internal storage than the traditional 8GB model, which you can fill with Audible audiobooks.
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet is $29.99 (usually $49.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $49.99 (usually $79.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99)
Wearables
-
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) is $169 (back in stock, beats the previous best price by $30)
-
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + LTE, 38mm) is $229 (usually $379). This is the cheapest price for the rarely discounted LTE-enabled Apple Watch. With this model, compared to the GPS-only model, paying a monthly fee to your carrier will allow you to call or text people without carrying your phone around.
-
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) is $199 $229 (usually $309, price has raised and available with white strap only)
-
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) is
$324$329 (usually $399, only available with white sport band)
-
Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) is $354 (usually $429)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music is $178.49 (usually $279.99)
- Garmin Fenix 5 is $399.99 (usually $599.99)
Connected home / security
- Amazon Echo smart speaker costs $49.99 (beating the lowest price yet by $15). If you pay an extra $5, you’ll get an Amazon Smart Plug along with the speaker.
- Amazon’s Echo Dot (third generation) smart speaker is $22, its lowest price yet. Amazon will toss in a Smart Plug for an extra $5. If you’re interested in smart lights, you’ll save a bunch of money with some add-on bundles. An extra $10 ($32) will get you two Philips Hue white bulbs. Two Philips Hue color bulbs tossed in is an extra $40, a great deal that costs $62 in total.
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display is $49.99 (usually $89.99). Amazon only just released this smaller take on the Echo Show smart display. Now, it’s half of its usual price. Per Dan Seifert’s review, this model has better sound quality than other similarly sized displays, like Google’s Nest Hub, and now it’s far cheaper, too.
- Amazon Echo Show smart display is $159.99 (usually $229.99)
- Sonos One (Gen 2) speaker is $179, and buying one will get you a free $50 Amazon gift card (usually $199)
- Ring Video Doorbell is $69.99 (usually $99.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with free Echo Dot (third generation) is $169.99 (usually $273.99)
- Ring Alarm 14-piece security kit is $199 (usually $329)
- A two-pack of Blink XT2 security cameras for outdoor and indoor use is $99.99 (usually $179.99). Blink’s new cameras have better battery life than the predecessor (two year lifespan via two AA batteries) and enhanced motion detection. A single camera usually sells for $99.99, and now you can get two for the same price.
- Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system is $199.99 (usually $289.83)
- eero Pro WiFi System (set of 3 eero Pros) for $299 (usually $499)
- eero Home WiFi System (1 eero Pro + 1 eero Beacon) for $149 (usually $299)
Accessories / Portable Storage
- Logi 7.5W wireless charging stand (allows for wireless charging in portrait and landscape mode) is $39.99 (usually $69.99)
- G-Technology 1TB USB-C external hard drive is $156.23 (usually $209.99)
- Western Digital 10TB external hard drive is $159.49 (usually $299.99)
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB USB-C drive is $33.17 (usually $40.99)
- Logitech MX Sound 2.0 speakers are $49.99 (usually $99.99)
- Samsung T5 1TB USB-C drive is $149.99 (usually $249.99)
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card is $44.99 (usually $66.01). Last year’s Prime Day saw this microSD card at around $139. Now it’s less than $50. What a difference one year can make!
- SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSD card is $99.99 (usually $179.99)
- Yubico Security Key NFC is $16 (usually $27)
Gaming
- HTC Vive Pro starter kit is $899.99 (usually $1,099.99)
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro console bundled with God of War and Days Gone is $349.99 (usually $463.61 with the games included)
- PS4 Slim bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn is $249.99
- Oculus Go VR headset with 32GB of storage is $159.99 (usually $199.99)
- MSI Radeon RX 570 graphics card is $119.99 (usually $149.99)
-
MSI Radeon RX 590 graphics card is $179.99 (usually $259.99)
- Elgato HD60 S capture card is $119.99 (usually $179.99)
- Elgato 4K60 Pro capture card is $249.99 (usually $399.99)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch is $23.99 (usually $39.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 is $19.99 (usually $39.99)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee for Nintendo Switch is $29.99 (usually $59.99). Nintendo’s own games rarely drop in price, and this is the biggest price reduction that we’ve seen for a Pokémon: Let’s Go game.
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers (all colors) are $59.99 (usually $79). This is a good opportunity to snag an extra set of Joy-Con for multiplayer games, to switch up your color style, or in preparation for the Nintendo Switch Lite, which doesn’t come with its own set of swappable Joy-Con.
- Nintendo Switch console includes $35 eShop gift card for $299
Laptops / Desktops
-
Intel’s NUC 8 PC is $596 (usually $954.50). This mini PC is powerful, though you’ll need to supply the RAM, SSD, and Windows 10 OS to get it started. It houses an 8th Gen Intel Core i7, Radeon RX Vega M graphics, and according to Dan Seifert’s review , it has a ton of ports.
- Asus ROG Zephyrus S laptop (144Hz, 1080p, 15.6-inch display; 8th Gen Intel Core i7; GTX 1070; 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD) is $1,249.99 (usually $1,390.85)
-
Acer Predator Helios 300 (144Hz, 1080p display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) is $999.99 (usually $1,199)
-
Razer Blade 15 laptop (60Hz, 1080p, 15.6-inch display; 8th Gen Intel Core i7; GTX 1060 Max-Q; 16GB RAM; 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD) is $1,099.99 (usually $1,599.99)
- MSI GS75 laptop (144Hz, 1080p, 17.3-inch display; 8th Gen Intel Core i7; RTX 2080 Max-Q; 32GB RAM; 512GB SSD) is $2,399 (usually $2,999)
-
HP Envy 13 laptop (4K display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce MX250 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $999 (usually $1,349)
- CyberPowerPC desktop (Ryzen 7 2700, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD) is $1,099.99 (usually $1,379.99)
- iBUYPOWER desktop (9th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD) is $1,199 (usually $1,649). It’s tough, but possible, to build a superb gaming PC for $1,000. If you don’t want to deal with piecing things together yourself, this iBUYPOWER desktop is a good value, with the latest-generation Intel Core i7, and a moderately powerful RTX 2070 graphics card.
- CyberPowerPC desktop (9th Gen Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD) is $1,499.99 (usually $1,849)
- Acer Chromebook R11 is $199.99 (usually $299.99)
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is $379.99 (usually $549.99)
- Asus Chromebook Flip is $399.99 (usually $485.98)
- HP Chromebook 14 is $179.99 (usually $229.99)
PC components
- LG 27-inch 4K monitor (model 27UD68-W) is $299.99 (usually $499.25)
-
Acer Nitro 1080p 27-inch monitor (model VG271) is $209.99 (usually $299.80)
- LG 27-inch 1080p monitor (model 27GL650F-B) is $249 (usually $349.99)
-
Dell 27-inch monitor (model D2719HGF) is $149 (usually $249)
- Samsung 32-inch 4K “The Space” monitor is $379.99 (usually $499.99)
- Logitech G602 mouse is $24.99 (usually $79.99)
- Logitech G502 Proteus mouse is $34.99 (usually $84.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset for PC / PS4 is $99.99 (usually $149.99)
- HyperX Cloud II cross-platform headset is $69.99 (usually $99.99)
- Logitech MX Master 2S mouse is $39.99 (usually $99.99). The MX Master 2S offers a bit more than your usual mouse. Its Flow feature, enabled by Logitech’s companion software, allows you to drag and drop files between two different computers, be it a macOS or Windows 10 machine. It’s a more elegant solution than uploading to the cloud, or passing around a USB stick to exchange files.
-
Western Digital Black 500GB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD is $89.99 (usually $149.99)
- Razer Lancehead ambidextrous mouse is $34.99 (usually $79.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse is $34.99 (usually $69.99)