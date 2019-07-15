Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals so far

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re reading this, then Amazon Prime Day 2019 is underway. Prices have fallen for countless products, including tech, and you’ll be able to shop the deals for another day, until 2:59AM ET / 11:59PM PT on Tuesday, July 16th.

First things first: to get in on the deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can get started with a free 30-day trial to the service, then either let it auto-renew, or cancel it once the trial comes to an end.

Following the cadence set in years past, Amazon will be rolling out new Spotlight Deals and Lightning Deals throughout Prime Day(s). So, while some of the savings will last throughout the two-day period, others will come and go in a matter of hours — or less.

Now that day one of Prime Day 2019 is winding down, a few of the best deals are, unfortunately, no longer up for grabs. This includes a few Apple products, like the Apple Watch Series 3, which sold for $169. The sixth generation iPad with 128GB of storage was $299, beating its previous best price by $30, though it’s now sold out.

However, there are still plenty of deals to sort through, including stellar deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Sonos Beam, to name a few. Additionally, you’ll find even more of the best deals below on Android phones, 4K televisions, tablets, smart displays, gaming tech, PC components, speakers, headphones, and much more. We’ll be monitoring sales, updating this page with new additions, and striking out inactive ones along the way.

Entertainment

Unlocked phones

Google Pixel 3A XL is $479.99, its usual price, but comes with a $100 Amazon gift card with purchase. Google’s Pixel 3A is a great value, since it uses the same great camera from the Pixel 3 for a fraction of the price. If you aren’t waiting on the Google Pixel 4 to release later this year, and aren’t in need of a phone with a serious amount of power, the 3A XL should suit you well.

LG G8 ThinQ is $499.99 (usually $849.99)

Moto G7 is $199.99 (usually $299.99)

Razer Phone 2 is $399.99 (usually $649.99)

Nokia 7.1 is $249 (usually $349). This phone runs the latest Android 9 Pie software (and is ensured timely software and security updates until late 2020, as part of Google’s Android One initiative). They work only on GSM carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile), and if you’re on one of those carriers, this is a good value, so long as you aren’t expecting flagship-like speeds and stellar camera performance.

Tablets

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with 32GB storage is $109.99 (usually $159.99). If you’re in the market for a new e-reader, make it this one. Chaim Gartenberg spent time with almost every e-reader on the market, but this one stood out as the best in terms of features with its waterproofing, a very clear, crisp 300ppi display, and backlighting. It also features much more internal storage than the traditional 8GB model, which you can fill with Audible audiobooks.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet is $29.99 (usually $49.99)

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $49.99 (usually $79.99)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is $99.99 (usually $149.99)

Wearables

Connected home / security

Accessories / Portable Storage

Gaming

Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee for Nintendo Switch is $29.99 (usually $59.99). Nintendo’s own games rarely drop in price, and this is the biggest price reduction that we’ve seen for a Pokémon: Let’s Go game.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers (all colors) are $59.99 (usually $79). This is a good opportunity to snag an extra set of Joy-Con for multiplayer games, to switch up your color style, or in preparation for the Nintendo Switch Lite, which doesn’t come with its own set of swappable Joy-Con.

Nintendo Switch console includes $35 eShop gift card for $299

Laptops / Desktops

PC components