The Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 6-quart pressure cooker is $55.99 for Amazon Prime Day 2019. This is $15 off of its usual price, and though it’s not the lowest price this model has ever been, it’s still a good price price to pay for such a handy kitchen tool. If you want a larger, or smaller size, those are discounted, too.

If you do all of your cooking on the stove top, the Instant Pot can handle most of those tasks without the worry of keeping the stove top element or flame on all day. The Duo Plus 60 model is a 9-in-1 device, serving as a rice cooker, slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, food warmer, and pressure cooker. It can sauté food, sterilize, and cook eggs, as well.

You may not use all of its functions, but you’ll probably find some ways to put it to work. I purchased one of these during last year’s Prime Day, and it has come in handy for making bone broth, and cooking rice in less than 10 minutes.

Instant Pot’s 6-quart Smart Wi-Fi pressure cooker is discounted as well, and it comes with an Echo Dot (third generation) for $89 (usually $199). This model doesn’t have as many functions as the Duo Plus 60, but you can control it via Alexa voice commands.