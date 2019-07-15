Nintendo Switch consoles and Joy-Con controllers are discounted for Prime Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you buy a Nintendo Switch at Amazon for $299 (its regular price), you’ll receive a $35 eShop credit, which you can use toward a new game on the eShop. It’s not technically a price cut, though it’s an Amazon Prime Day deal that brings a much better value than the standard console offering. It guarantees that you’ll have something to play shortly after unboxing the portable console.

Joy-Con controllers are an accessory that you’ll need if you want to play multiplayer modes in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and more. Those come in pairs for just $59.99 (usually $79.99) right now at Amazon.

We may see more games go on sale, but the highlight is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee for Nintendo Switch, which is $29.99 (usually $59.99). Nintendo’s own games rarely drop in price, and this is the biggest price reduction that we’ve seen for a Pokémon: Let’s Go game.

Note that if you aren’t seeing the prices listed above, make sure you’re signed into your Prime account, then try adding them to your cart.