Nintendo Switch consoles and Joy-Con controllers are discounted for Prime Day

Plus, Pokémon: Let’s Go gets a bit price cut

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you buy a Nintendo Switch at Amazon for $299 (its regular price), you’ll receive a $35 eShop credit, which you can use toward a new game on the eShop. It’s not technically a price cut, though it’s an Amazon Prime Day deal that brings a much better value than the standard console offering. It guarantees that you’ll have something to play shortly after unboxing the portable console.

Joy-Con controllers are an accessory that you’ll need if you want to play multiplayer modes in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and more. Those come in pairs for just $59.99 (usually $79.99) right now at Amazon.

We may see more games go on sale, but the highlight is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee for Nintendo Switch, which is $29.99 (usually $59.99). Nintendo’s own games rarely drop in price, and this is the biggest price reduction that we’ve seen for a Pokémon: Let’s Go game.

Note that if you aren’t seeing the prices listed above, make sure you’re signed into your Prime account, then try adding them to your cart.

