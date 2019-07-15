Microsoft’s Surface Headphones drop to $190 for Amazon Prime Day

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Microsoft Surface Headphones marked an impressive debut for the company in a new product category, and today you can buy them for far, far below their usual cost. As part of Prime Day, Amazon has discounted the noise-canceling headphones all the way down to $189.99.

The Surface Headphones originally sold for $350 — in line with competition from Sony and Bose. It’s been possible to find them for less in recent months, but this is a very appealing price. It was difficult to recommend them at over $300, but a sale that drops them to under $200 changes the story quite a bit.

Microsoft’s headphones are quite stylish and offer very effective noise cancellation (with a clever dial for adjusting the level of NC). But they lack support for advanced Bluetooth codecs — they even omit AAC — and deliver only so-so battery life.

So yes, compared to something like Sony’s 1000XM3s, the Surface Headphones might fall short for some shoppers. But their weaknesses are far easier to forgive at today’s Prime Day price. Microsoft has also delivered numerous firmware updates to the Surface Headphones to improve audio quality and connection reliability.