LG’s acclaimed C8 OLED 4K TV is just $948 at Google Express

It’s not often you find a too-good-to-be-true deal on an 4K HDR OLED TV, but Google Express is coming through on Amazon Prime Day, per Android Central. The 55-inch LG C8 OLED is $948 right now, the lowest price that we’ve seen.

To get this discount price, simply click the “add to cart” button at Google Express. Doing so will knock $548 off of the total, then enter the code FOHTTK at checkout to save another $100 off of the original price. This deal ends tomorrow, or sooner if supply runs dry.

Compared to a backlit LED or LCD television, an OLED TV has per-pixel control for unparalleled color contrast, and it can display true blacks for a more accurate picture. The C8 debuted in early 2018, and, unlike the usually-cheaper B8 OLED, it has an a9 processor for reduced noise and smoother gradation in the picture. LG’s OLEDs have been going on sale more frequently in recent months, but this might be the significant price drop that you’ve been waiting for.

