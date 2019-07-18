Google Fi’s deal on the Pixel 3 is better than the Prime Day price

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Today only, Google Fi is taking $300 off of any Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL phone with 64GB of storage, bringing them down to $499 and $599, respectively. Both prices beat the recent Amazon Prime Day deal, when the Pixel 3 sold for $539 and the Pixel 3 XL for $639.

To be eligible for this deal, you’ll need to be a new or current Google Fi subscriber. The fine print states that all you need to do is activate your phone on the Fi service within 30 days of receiving your shipping confirmation e-mail. Since you’re not required to keep the Fi service going after activation, you can snag the deal, then hop back to a different carrier if you choose to do so. The Pixel 3 works on all major US carriers.

Google Fi ran a promotion a few months ago that had the Pixel 3 down to $399. This isn’t quite as good, but it’s worth checking out if you missed getting one during Prime Day.

Dolby’s Dimension wireless noise-canceling headphones are currently $399 at Amazon. These are usually $599, so while it’s a sizable discount, the sale price is still more expensive than some other well-received models, like Sony’s 1000X M3. According to our review, the Dimension isn’t particularly travel-friendly, but rather meant to be worn around the house. It can easily switch between multiple devices, and offers a cinematic audio experience.

Believe it or not, a few Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are still happening. These aren’t the best of the best, as most of those sales came to an end Tuesday night, but there are a few left to check out.