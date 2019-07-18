Google Fi’s deal on the Pixel 3 is better than the Prime Day price

Today only, Google Fi is taking $300 off of any Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL phone with 64GB of storage, bringing them down to $499 and $599, respectively. Both prices beat the recent Amazon Prime Day deal, when the Pixel 3 sold for $539 and the Pixel 3 XL for $639.
To be eligible for this deal, you’ll need to be a new or current Google Fi subscriber. The fine print states that all you need to do is activate your phone on the Fi service within 30 days of receiving your shipping confirmation e-mail. Since you’re not required to keep the Fi service going after activation, you can snag the deal, then hop back to a different carrier if you choose to do so. The Pixel 3 works on all major US carriers.
Google Fi ran a promotion a few months ago that had the Pixel 3 down to $399. This isn’t quite as good, but it’s worth checking out if you missed getting one during Prime Day.
Dolby’s Dimension wireless noise-canceling headphones are currently $399 at Amazon. These are usually $599, so while it’s a sizable discount, the sale price is still more expensive than some other well-received models, like Sony’s 1000X M3. According to our review, the Dimension isn’t particularly travel-friendly, but rather meant to be worn around the house. It can easily switch between multiple devices, and offers a cinematic audio experience.
Believe it or not, a few Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals are still happening. These aren’t the best of the best, as most of those sales came to an end Tuesday night, but there are a few left to check out.
- Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S10E (unlocked, 128GB storage) at $549.99 (Amazon, B&H Photo)
- Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (unlocked, 128GB storage) at $699.99 (Amazon, B&H Photo)
- Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (unlocked, 128GB storage) at $799.99 (Amazon, B&H Photo)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) is $349 at Best Buy (usually $399)
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm) is $379 at Best Buy (usually $429)
- iPad Pro 10.5 (previous generation, Wi-Fi & LTE, 64GB storage) is $579 at Amazon (usually $779). This tablet is the same size as the new iPad Air, but has 4GB RAM versus the Air’s 3GB, a 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display, and four speakers instead of the Air’s two. If you want LTE service on a capable iPad, this deal is worth checking out.
- Google Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub) is currently $59 instead of its usual $129 price at eBay. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen for this smart display, and it’s a better choice over Amazon’s Echo Show if you use Google Photos, or want to watch YouTube TV.
- Prime members can get a year-long membership to Audible for $119, a $30 saving. Amazon will also toss in an Echo Dot (third-generation) for an extra $1 at checkout.
- The Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch gaming laptop (120Hz refresh rate display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) is $899.99 at Walmart (usually $1,299). Laptops featuring the GTX 1660 Ti usually run $1,000 and up.
