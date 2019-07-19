The 2018 MacBook Air is $799 at Micro Center, its cheapest price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air is cheaper than ever at Micro Center (via Slickdeals). Normally $1,199, it’s now $799 for the base model, which has an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you want to double the storage (but sadly not double the RAM) that model now costs $999.

The latest MacBook Air revision for 2019 improves on last year’s version in subtle ways, according to our review. This year’s model has a True Tone display, allowing the screen to automatically adjust the color temperature based on the ambient lighting, and model starts at $1,099, which is $100 cheaper than last year’s base model sold for. If those differences don’t sell you, Micro Center’s deal is probably worth taking up.

The Google Pixel 3A XL (64GB) is $379 today only at Best Buy if you activate it with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. This is $100 off of its usual price, and Best Buy is also including a $100 gift card with purchase (but only for the 3A XL model). The smaller Pixel 3A is also $100 off with activation, bringing the cost down to $299.

If you don’t intend to activate the phone, or would prefer to buy it unlocked, you’ll still receive the $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy the Pixel 3A XL at full price. This is the same promotion that Amazon ran during Prime Day 2019, but it works out to be considerably cheaper if you happen to be activating the Pixel 3A XL on a carrier.

The Pixel 3 is the better phone if you need more power, as well as features like waterproofing, and wireless charging. However at around half of its cost, the Pixel 3A XL (as well as the smaller 3A) is just as capable when it comes to taking excellent photos — plus, it has a headphone jack.

Dieter Bohn stands by the Pixel 3A XL in The Verge’s review, saying “In 15 years of reviewing phones, I am not sure if I’ve ever been able to write the following sentence: a $400 phone has a camera that’s among the best you can get on any smartphone.”