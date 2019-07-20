Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10 phones are still $200 off this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The Samsung Galaxy S10 was $300 off during Amazon Prime Day earlier this week. If you missed out on that deal, you can get $200 off, which is still a good price, on the S10E, S10, and S10 Plus phones at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo.

If you’re looking for an unlocked phone, you can save that $200 on any storage configuration. We’ve listed the most affordable options below:

If you’re changing carriers, you can get an even better deal at Best Buy: a staggering $500 off any S10 model (S10E, S10, S10 Plus) if you activate carrier service in-store through Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. This discount brings the S10E down to $349.99, for example.

If you want a big Bluetooth speaker to bring to the beach, or just to have around the house, Daily Steals is offering Verge readers an exclusive discount on the Ultimate Ears MegaBoom speaker. Use the offer code VERGEMEGAB to get a MegaBoom for $69.99 instead of its usual $89.99 price.

This speaker offers 360-degree sound and IPX7 waterproofing (meaning it can handle a splash, but not submergence in water); the company claims up to 20 hours of battery life per charge. It’s not Ultimate Ears’ latest model (the MegaBoom was originally released in 2015), but it’s nevertheless a good deal on a powerful speaker. It will arrive new (in a brown box, which Daily Steals says is directly from Logitech’s overstock department) with a one-year warranty.

One of the stranger, but nevertheless great, Prime Day deals that’s still going strong comes from Google Express. It’s bundling together a Nintendo Switch console and Xbox One S (All-Digital) console for $399 (before tax). Enter the offer code GOTURE at checkout to see this price. That’s around $100 off of what you’d usually pay for the two consoles together. And if you want both of these consoles for yourself, one could make for a good gift to someone else.

Another Prime Day deal that is somehow still holding strong is LG’s 65-inch C8 4K HDR OLED TV. It’s $1,599 at eBay (usually $2,096). eBay ended up having one of the better prices on LG’s C-series OLED TV during Prime Day 2019, and you can still get the sale price today.