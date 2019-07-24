 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rage 2, Dishonored 2, and more Bethesda games are cheaper for QuakeCon

Save on acclaimed PC games through the weekend

By Cameron Faulkner
QuakeCon 2019 is starting on July 25th, but it’s not about Quake this year. According to Polygon, publisher Bethesda Softworks and game studio id Software are calling it the “Year of Doom,” celebrating the iconic shooter’s 25th anniversary with “Doom-inspired activities, events, exclusives, developer panels, hands-on demos, new information about Doom Eternal, and a few surprises we aren’t quite ready to talk about.”

In time for the event, several PC games from Bethesda are discounted on popular digital storefronts. You can find the complete list of titles that are marked down for the occasion on Steam, GOG.com, and Green Man Gaming. Here are a few highlights:

