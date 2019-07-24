Rage 2, Dishonored 2, and more Bethesda games are cheaper for QuakeCon

QuakeCon 2019 is starting on July 25th, but it’s not about Quake this year. According to Polygon, publisher Bethesda Softworks and game studio id Software are calling it the “Year of Doom,” celebrating the iconic shooter’s 25th anniversary with “Doom-inspired activities, events, exclusives, developer panels, hands-on demos, new information about Doom Eternal, and a few surprises we aren’t quite ready to talk about.”
In time for the event, several PC games from Bethesda are discounted on popular digital storefronts. You can find the complete list of titles that are marked down for the occasion on Steam, GOG.com, and Green Man Gaming. Here are a few highlights:
- Rage 2 is $28.50 (usually $59.99) at Green Man Gaming. It’s $29.99 if you’d rather purchase directly through Steam.
- Dishonored: Complete Collection (includes Dishonored 1, 2, Death of the Outsider) is $22.80 at Green Man Gaming, or $23.99 at Steam.
- Prey (2017) is $5.70 (usually $29.99) at Green Man Gaming or $5.99 on Steam
- Doom (2016) is $6.27 (usually $19.99) at Green Man Gaming or $6.59 on Steam
