Time is running out to save $20 on two fully priced Nintendo Switch games

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was released today for the Nintendo Switch, and based on our review, you may want to pick it up if you like strategic, turn-based battles and building relationships a la Persona. But before you do, you can save $20 by snagging a set of Nintendo Switch game vouchers.

This offer is for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers only, and it allows you to purchase two fully priced Switch titles for $99.99. (The price would usually be $119.99.) For example, you could use these vouchers to buy Mario Maker 2 and the new Fire Emblem game. They also work on essentially all of Nintendo’s games, like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more, including those that will be released in the near future.

If this sounds like a deal that you want to take advantage of, do so quickly. Nintendo will stop selling vouchers on Wednesday, July 31st. Once you’ve bought them, however, you can use them up to a year from the original purchase date.

Daily Steals is cutting the price of the Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones for readers of The Verge. You can usually find these for around $160, but they are $119.99 if you use the offer code VERGEBEATS3 at checkout. Like Apple’s AirPods, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones contain Apple’s W1 wireless chip, which allows for a fast, easy connection to all of your Apple devices, be it a MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad.

These are open-box models in new condition that are sold to Daily Steals directly from Apple. They are covered by Apple for 90 days. If an issue pops up after that but within the first year of ownership, you can contact Daily Steals with your order number for support.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is $59.99 at Woot. This is the previous-generation model, but the only thing that’s different from the current model is the type of remote that is included in the box. You’ll get the first-generation Alexa Voice remote, not the newer one bundled with the current Fire TV Cube that can control most IR-enabled devices. If that’s not a bother for you, this streaming box is a good fit with a 4K HDR television, and it can act like an Echo smart speaker with its far-field microphones.

The Lenovo Legion Y545 gaming laptop is $949 at Newegg (usually $1,399). It comes with 15.6-inch FHD IPS LED display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti discrete graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 128GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD.

For reference, the GTX 1660 Ti is slightly more powerful than the previous-generation GTX 1060, and it’s roughly 5 percent slower than Nvidia’s RTX 2060, depending on the game. My colleague Sean Hollister wrote a post that goes into much more detail about what this GPU is capable of in relation to Nvidia’s more powerful options.