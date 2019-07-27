iPad Pro (2018) tablets are up to $175 off, the cheapest prices yet

It has been a few months since the iPad Pro (2018) had a big price drop, but you’ll find the best prices happening now at Best Buy and Amazon. The 11-inch model (64GB, Wi-FI) is available at Best Buy or Amazon for $649.99. This is $150 off of the original price, beating the previous best price by $25. It’s not much, but it’s not nothing!
If you want the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2019) with 64GB of storage, that one costs $824.99 at Best Buy. It’s $175.99 off of the price you’d pay buying one directly from Apple, and like the 11-inch tablet, it’s $25 lower than the best price we’ve seen.
The iPad Pro tablets with more storage are cheaper, too, as are the Wi-Fi + LTE models. You can check out more options at Best Buy and Amazon.
Signify (the owner of Philips Hue) is offering discounts on a few bundles that you won’t find on Amazon, or at other retailers. The White Dimming Starter Bundle is $84 and includes three white dimming E26 Hue bulbs, a Hue bridge to connect the lights, and a dimming switch. This bundle usually costs around $105.
If you’re already set up with a Hue bridge, a six-pack of white dimming E26 Hue bulbs costs $64. These usually cost around $15 per bulb, but this bundle reduces the per-bulb price to around $10.60.
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have until July 31st to purchase two Switch game vouchers for $99.99. These can be redeemed for full-price games, like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, and other Nintendo-made games. Buying two new games usually costs $119.99, so you’re saving $20 here.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones from Daily Steals are $119.99 if you use the offer code VERGEBEATS3 at checkout. These are open-box models in new condition, covered by a 90-day warranty from Apple. After that, Daily Steals will take over the warranty through your first year of ownership.
