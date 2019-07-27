iPad Pro (2018) tablets are up to $175 off, the cheapest prices yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

It has been a few months since the iPad Pro (2018) had a big price drop, but you’ll find the best prices happening now at Best Buy and Amazon. The 11-inch model (64GB, Wi-FI) is available at Best Buy or Amazon for $649.99. This is $150 off of the original price, beating the previous best price by $25. It’s not much, but it’s not nothing!

If you want the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2019) with 64GB of storage, that one costs $824.99 at Best Buy. It’s $175.99 off of the price you’d pay buying one directly from Apple, and like the 11-inch tablet, it’s $25 lower than the best price we’ve seen.

The iPad Pro tablets with more storage are cheaper, too, as are the Wi-Fi + LTE models. You can check out more options at Best Buy and Amazon.

Signify (the owner of Philips Hue) is offering discounts on a few bundles that you won’t find on Amazon, or at other retailers. The White Dimming Starter Bundle is $84 and includes three white dimming E26 Hue bulbs, a Hue bridge to connect the lights, and a dimming switch. This bundle usually costs around $105.

If you’re already set up with a Hue bridge, a six-pack of white dimming E26 Hue bulbs costs $64. These usually cost around $15 per bulb, but this bundle reduces the per-bulb price to around $10.60.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have until July 31st to purchase two Switch game vouchers for $99.99. These can be redeemed for full-price games, like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Maker 2, and other Nintendo-made games. Buying two new games usually costs $119.99, so you’re saving $20 here.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones from Daily Steals are $119.99 if you use the offer code VERGEBEATS3 at checkout. These are open-box models in new condition, covered by a 90-day warranty from Apple. After that, Daily Steals will take over the warranty through your first year of ownership.