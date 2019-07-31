Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro is $100 off for everyone, not just students

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Students normally get $100 off of Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. But even if you’re not a student, you’re in luck. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently $1,199, $100 off of its normal $1,299 price, on Amazon. This is the first price drop on the 2019 version, which has the Touch Bar by default as well as a True Tone display that can adjust the screen’s backlight to match the ambient lighting in the room. It also comes standard with an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, so it’s more powerful than the MacBook Air, in case you were deciding between the two.

If you are a student, the parent of a student, or school faculty, I recommend purchasing through Apple instead. You’ll get the same deal, plus Apple is throwing in a set of Beats headphones as part of its back-to-school promotion.

Today is the last day that Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can get game vouchers. These vouchers come in packs of two for $99.99, saving you $20 after you redeem them both. The selection of Nintendo Switch titles looped into the promotion is impressive, so it’s worth taking advantage of this deal if you plan to pick up a few games.

If you aren’t a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can easily sign up for the service in the eShop on your Switch or through a digital key provided when you purchase through Amazon. Buying the vouchers today will give you a year to use them, so if nothing strikes your fancy right now, you have up to next July. For example, by that time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be available, if that’s a game you’re interested in.

Speaking of Nintendo Switch, Woot is selling the console for $274.99, which is $25 off of its original price. It’s a small discount, but these are new consoles, so it’s worth checking this out if you’re in the market for one. Compared to the Nintendo Switch Lite, which recently entered its preorder phase, this model can connect to your TV so you can enjoy some couch-side gaming.

Here are a couple of other deals that you should know about: