You can save $25 on Apple’s second-generation AirPods until later tonight

AirPods, Apple’s truly wireless headphones, are $25 off of their regular $159.99 price at Rakuten until tonight at 11:59PM ET, July 31st. To get in on this deal, you’ll need to create a free Rakuten account, then paste HND24 in at checkout.

These AirPods are Apple’s latest model and come in the standard, non-wireless charging case. If you’re looking for what sets these apart from the first-generation model, it’s the H1 wireless chip. It allows hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands and speeds up the time it takes to switch between, say, your iPhone and iPad, or whatever else you’re connected to. It also lowers the audio latency while you play games and adds an additional hour of battery life during talk time, totaling three hours per charge.

According to my colleague Dan Seifert’s review of the new AirPods, the “Hey Siri” voice functionality is easier than double-tapping on the first-gen AirPods, but it’s currently slow to respond to queries or commands. That they can’t be connected to two devices at the same time is troublesome, too. However, these are among the best truly wireless earbuds available now, and you can get them for less than usual until later today.