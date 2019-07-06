4K TVs from LG, Vizio, and Sony dominate this week’s best deals

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

July Fourth brought along a bunch of good deals on tech, and fortunately, most of them are still happening. Below, we’ve rounded up the week’s biggest price drops on a few 4K TVs, gaming tech, and more.

Looking into the very near future (just over a week from now), Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be underway. Expect to find even more sales when it starts on July 15th. We’ve put together some tips on how to spot the good deals from the not-so-good ones yourself. But don’t worry, we’ll still be doing our part to show you the very best deals.

TVs

Vizio’s 2019 P-Series Quantum X received its first big price drop for July Fourth at Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. It’s $1,799 for the 65-inch TV (model PX65-G1) instead of $2,199. This is Vizio’s flagship model, with 384 local dimming zones and impressive 3,000 nit peak brightness.

The 65-inch model in Vizio’s more affordable M-Series lineup is cheaper, too. This TV (model M658-G1) now starts at $849.99 at at Best Buy and Vizio’s site, which is $150 off. It’s worth nothing that all of Vizio’s 2019 TVs (as well as some older ones) will get AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support this summer.

The 65-inch Sony XBR-65X950G 4K HDR TV is $1,699 at Daily Steals. This is $200 lower than Amazon’s current price. Sony’s 2019 LED TV is nearly bezel-free, and it runs on Android TV software, so you can access popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more without buying a streaming box. Additionally, this TV will gain AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support this summer.

TCL’s 6-series 4K HDR TV with Roku software is an excellent value if you don’t want to spend over $500. This 55-inch LED TV costs $494.37 (final price after tax) at Google Express with the offer code NOBWGZ used at checkout. Comparatively, it will cost you $499.99 at Amazon, plus the cost of tax.

Other tech

The Ultimate Ears Blast speaker is $69.99 at Dell. It can handle Bluetooth connections, but it has a few other features that put it squarely against the Amazon Echo: it features far-field microphones, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Alexa voice support. Notably, it’s water-resistant and boasts 360-degree sound, so it’s more capable. Best Buy is selling it for $10 more, if Dell sells out.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro tablets are still discounted at Best Buy. Each configuration is around $150 off of its usual price, and the cheaper models match the best discounts we’ve seen so far. Here are a few to check out:

The 11-inch tablet (64GB, Wi-Fi) is $674.99 (usually $799.99) at Best Buy

The Wi-Fi + LTE version of this tablet is $799.99 (usually $949.99) at Best Buy

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-Fi) costs $849.99 (usually $999.99) at Best Buy

If you want LTE connectivity with the 12.9-inch tablet, that version of the 64GB iPad Pro costs $949.99 (usually $1,149.99) at Best Buy

Sony’s PS4 Pro usually costs $399.99, but Google Express is selling it for $346.06 (final price after tax) with the offer code NOBWGZ used at checkout.

Steam’s annual summer sale will conclude on July 9th, so now is a good time to check out the deals to see if you can pick up any wishlist items for less. There are countless games that are marked down in price, but a few highlights include Soulcalibur VI for $19.79. Devil May Cry 5 costs $39.59, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is $29.99, and Astroneer is $22.49.

Lastly, you can save 50 percent on a new season of any series offered at Serial Box with the offer code FOURTH19. Each Serial Box series releases new content in seasons, much like a TV show, and they are delivered in both ebook and audiobook formats (compatible on mobile, tablet, or e-reader). They usually cost $9.99 per season, so this is a good chance to save on some summertime entertainment.

Prime members can get $5 in credits back after spending $20 on ebooks. You’ll need to activate this promotion to get the credit. This perk for Prime members ends on July 14th, the day before Prime Day 2019 begins.