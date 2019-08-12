Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

We’re hosting a special deals event this week, featuring exclusive deals on a broad range of tech products only for Verge readers. Instead of overwhelming you with a billion deals, we’ve hand-picked a tight list of products — many of which have been tested here at The Verge — from retailers like B&H Photo, BuyDig, Razer, and Amazon.

Whether you’re going back to school, starting a new job, or are just feeling the need to refresh some of your tech, there are plenty of deals below to suit shoppers with big or small budgets. We’ve also included helpful insights and links to our relevant coverage so you can make an informed purchase.

Laptops

The LG Gram 17 (with WQXGA display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, supports Thunderbolt 3) is $1,529 (usually $1,696.99) at B&H Photo.

My colleague Chris Welch recently reviewed this machine, and he praised its lightweight build, excellent 17-inch screen, and inclusion of Thunderbolt 3. This price is slightly lower than the best offer we’ve seen so far, but it’s far better than what other retailers currently sell it for.

The Dell XPS 13 (with FHD display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, supports Thunderbolt 3) is $1,279 at B&H Photo.

This model usually lists for $1,691.25, and it’s the first XPS 13 to get rid of the nostril cam, putting it up near the top of the display. Dieter Bohn says that this edition of the Dell XPS 13 is “great all around” in the review, and it might be a great fit for you if you want a small, well-rounded machine without breaking the bank.

The Razer Blade Stealth (with FHD display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, supports Thunderbolt 3) is $1,199 (usually $1,299). Verge readers can get this price with the offer code AFFVOXBAG used at checkout.

Out of the grouping of laptops above, the Blade Stealth is most suited for playing a few games. It’s very much designed to look like a gaming laptop, with sharp edges and LED backlighting, though it’s also perhaps the closest thing to a MacBook Pro in terms of design that Windows users can find.

PC / Mac accessories

The HooToo USB-C hub pictured above (three USB 3.0 ports, SD card reader, HDMI, 55W pass-through) is $25.99 at Amazon with the offer code TV6PVAH8 used at checkout.

My colleague Chaim Gartenberg has tried a lot of different USB-hubs, and HooToo’s is one of the better ones that you can buy. It’s hard to find a hub that can do it all (this one lacks Ethernet), but it offers 55W pass-through, three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and HDMI.

The RavPower 45W USB-C GaN wall charger is $29.99 (usually $49.99) at Amazon with the offer code TVK3YGQI.

This wall charger is especially great if you have outlets without much clearance. It’s slim, letting you plug in your USB-C device (phone, laptop, Nintendo Switch, etc.) on its bottom. It’s fast, too, providing enough power to fast-charge any phone, even the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, as well as the MacBook Air.

Gaming

Xbox One S (the disc-less All Digital Edition console) is $229 (usually $368.95) at BuyDig, and it comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold service and six games (Madden NFL 20, Gears of War 4, PUBG, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves). You can get this deal by using the offer code THEVERGE at checkout.

at checkout. LG’s 27-inch gaming monitor (G-Sync compatible, 240Hz refresh rate, 1080p, model #27GK750FB) is $249 (usually $329) at BuyDig with the offer code THEVERGE. This model was recently added to Nvidia’s list of G-Sync Compatible monitors that, with a compatible GTX or RTX graphics card, can eliminate screen tearing that commonly occurs in standard monitors.

Starting at 11AM ET, August 12th, Fanatical is hosting its Summer Sale, where it’s discounting many PC games that you can redeem on Steam. Verge readers can save 15 percent on several of them with the offer code THEVERGE15 used at checkout. If you need a few ideas, we’ve got you covered below.

Misc.

Ring Alarm five-piece security kit is $154.99 (usually $199.99) at Daily Steals with the offer code VERGERING.

This is currently the best price available, and according to Dan Seifert’s review, Ring’s comprehensive smart home security system can be set up in less than 20 minutes. You can add other Ring cameras and Amazon Echo smart speakers to the mix to bolster its capabilities.