Our exclusive deal event features discounts on the LG Gram 17, Xbox One S with Madden 20, and much more

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

We’re hosting a special deals event this week, featuring exclusive deals on a broad range of tech products only for Verge readers. Instead of overwhelming you with a billion deals, we’ve hand-picked a tight list of products — many of which have been tested here at The Verge — from retailers like B&H Photo, BuyDig, Razer, and Amazon.

Whether you’re going back to school, starting a new job, or are just feeling the need to refresh some of your tech, there are plenty of deals below to suit shoppers with big or small budgets. We’ve also included helpful insights and links to our relevant coverage so you can make an informed purchase.

We’ll be back with more deals tomorrow, so stay tuned if you have phones and accessories like wireless chargers on your wishlist.

Last thing: if you’re looking for even more deals on gaming tech, our pals at Polygon will have you covered.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Laptops

The LG Gram 17 (with WQXGA display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, supports Thunderbolt 3) is $1,529 (usually $1,696.99) at B&H Photo.

My colleague Chris Welch recently reviewed this machine, and he praised its lightweight build, excellent 17-inch screen, and inclusion of Thunderbolt 3. This price is slightly lower than the best offer we’ve seen so far, but it’s far better than what other retailers currently sell it for.

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Dell XPS 13 (with FHD display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, supports Thunderbolt 3) is $1,279 at B&H Photo.

This model usually lists for $1,691.25, and it’s the first XPS 13 to get rid of the nostril cam, putting it up near the top of the display. Dieter Bohn says that this edition of the Dell XPS 13 is “great all around” in the review, and it might be a great fit for you if you want a small, well-rounded machine without breaking the bank.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The Razer Blade Stealth (with FHD display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, supports Thunderbolt 3) is $1,199 (usually $1,299). Verge readers can get this price with the offer code AFFVOXBAG used at checkout.

Out of the grouping of laptops above, the Blade Stealth is most suited for playing a few games. It’s very much designed to look like a gaming laptop, with sharp edges and LED backlighting, though it’s also perhaps the closest thing to a MacBook Pro in terms of design that Windows users can find.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

PC / Mac accessories

The HooToo USB-C hub pictured above (three USB 3.0 ports, SD card reader, HDMI, 55W pass-through) is $25.99 at Amazon with the offer code TV6PVAH8 used at checkout.

My colleague Chaim Gartenberg has tried a lot of different USB-hubs, and HooToo’s is one of the better ones that you can buy. It’s hard to find a hub that can do it all (this one lacks Ethernet), but it offers 55W pass-through, three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and HDMI.

ravpower
RavPower’s 45W GaN USB-C PD charger (top) alongside Apple’s 29W USB-C MacBook charger.
Photo by Sam Byford / The Verge

The RavPower 45W USB-C GaN wall charger is $29.99 (usually $49.99) at Amazon with the offer code TVK3YGQI.

This wall charger is especially great if you have outlets without much clearance. It’s slim, letting you plug in your USB-C device (phone, laptop, Nintendo Switch, etc.) on its bottom. It’s fast, too, providing enough power to fast-charge any phone, even the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, as well as the MacBook Air.

X-Box One S Tyler Pina

Gaming

Devil May Cry 5

Starting at 11AM ET, August 12th, Fanatical is hosting its Summer Sale, where it’s discounting many PC games that you can redeem on Steam. Verge readers can save 15 percent on several of them with the offer code THEVERGE15 used at checkout. If you need a few ideas, we’ve got you covered below.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Misc.

Ring Alarm five-piece security kit is $154.99 (usually $199.99) at Daily Steals with the offer code VERGERING.

This is currently the best price available, and according to Dan Seifert’s review, Ring’s comprehensive smart home security system can be set up in less than 20 minutes. You can add other Ring cameras and Amazon Echo smart speakers to the mix to bolster its capabilities.

  • Ring Video Doorbell is $84.99 (usually $99.99) at Daily Steals. You’ll just need to use the offer code VERGERINGB to get the discount at checkout.
  • Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum is $199.99 (usually $299.99) at Amazon with the code VERGE30C used at checkout.
  • Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker is $79.99 (usually $99.99) at Amazon with the offer code VERGE3116. Just make sure to also clip the 15 percent off coupon on the product page first, or else your checkout price will be a bit more expensive.

