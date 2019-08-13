Verge readers can save $100 on the Sony Xperia 1, 20 percent on Mophie accessories, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

We’re back with more exclusive deals for readers of The Verge. If you weren’t following along yesterday, we debuted a bunch of hand-picked deals on tech products. To sum it up, several deals on laptops, fast-charging wall chargers, and Ring smart home tech are still happening.

Today, we’re shifting focus to phones, with a few exclusive offers on unlocked devices, followed by a bunch of tech to complement your mobile phone. Qi wireless chargers, portable batteries, headphones, and a site-wide discount on Speck cases are just a few examples of what you’ll find below.

Our friends at Polygon are also running several exclusive deals on games, consoles, and more.

Sony Xperia 1 unlocked smartphone (compatible with GSM carriers and Verizon) is $849.99 (usually $949.99) at B&H Photo.

This is Sony’s best phone yet, featuring a big, tall 6.5-inch 4K OLED 21:9 aspect ratio display that’s still easy to fit into a pocket. It has a Snapdragon 855 processor, and it’s surprisingly good at taking low-light shots, according to Dieter Bohn’s review. This phone presents a few hang-ups, one of which is its original $950 price. Our exclusive deal with B&H Photo knocks $100 off.

Samsung Galaxy A50 unlocked smartphone (compatible with GSM carriers only, dual-SIM) is $249.99 (usually $279.99) at B&H Photo.

Most of Samsung’s phones cost well over $500, but the Galaxy A50 might have more than enough power and features for your needs. It certainly looks and feels like a high-end phone, but at $250, it’s a great deal if you’re on a GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile. This international version of the Galaxy A50 is covered by a one-year B&H Photo warranty, protecting it against manufacturer defects, as a Samsung warranty would.

Phone accessories and wearables

RavPower’s Fast Charge Qi wireless pad is $22.49 (includes power adapter) at Amazon after you clip the $3 coupon on the product page, then enter the offer code TVPC03423. RavPower Fast Charge Qi wireless stand is $26 (usually $47.99, includes power adapter) at Amazon with the offer code TVPC06934.

These wireless chargers come in a two-way tie in Chaim Gartenberg’s roundup of the best options. That’s because they’re equally good in all the ways that matter (charging speeds that scale up to 10W, they’re affordable, the design is simplistic, and they both include a 24W wall charger). But, one may appeal to you over the other. The pad is great if you don’t mind setting your phone down to charge. However, the stand will be more useful if you want to have your phone upright while charging. This is especially handy for iPhones that require Face ID to unlock, since this stand orients the phone much like how you would hold it in your hand.

Mophie is offering a 20 percent discount for readers of The Verge on its mobile accessories, including portable batteries and charging cases. You can use the code on anything, including Mophie’s new Dual Wireless Charging Pad pictured above. Use the offer code VERGE20 at checkout to save.

Headphones

Status Audio (makers of the CB-1, the excellent wired headphones above that already don’t cost much) is offering Verge readers a 20 percent discount on anything you buy site-wide. Use the offer code VERGE20 to save on some headphones.