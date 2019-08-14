Here are our favorite picks from The Verge’s Deals event

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

We’ve rolled out over 50 exclusive deals for readers this week as part of our deals event. This included some laptops that we liked, such as the LG Gram 17, Dell XPS 13, and Razer Blade Stealth, as well as deals that you can’t find elsewhere on unlocked phones, like the Sony Xperia 1 and Samsung Galaxy A50.

We’re wrapping things up, and we’ll soon be back on the hunt for other good deals. But in case you missed out on our many reader-exclusive deals (originally published Monday and Tuesday), we’re putting our favorite picks back in the spotlight once more.

The Dell XPS 13 (with FHD display, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, supports Thunderbolt 3) is $1,279 at B&H Photo.

This model usually lists for $1,691.25, and it’s the first XPS 13 to get rid of the nostril cam, putting it up near the top of the display. Dieter Bohn says that this edition of the Dell XPS 13 is “great all around” in his review, and it might be a great fit for you if you want a small, well-rounded machine without breaking the bank.

The HooToo USB-C hub pictured above (three USB 3.0 ports, SD card reader, HDMI, 55W pass-through) is $25.99 at Amazon with the offer code TV6PVAH8 used at checkout.

My colleague Chaim Gartenberg has tried a lot of different USB-hubs, and HooToo’s is one of the better ones that you can buy. It’s hard to find a hub that can do it all (this one lacks Ethernet), but it offers 55W pass-through, three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and HDMI.

The RavPower 45W USB-C GaN wall charger is $29.99 (usually $49.99) at Amazon with the offer code TVK3YGQI.

This wall charger is especially great if you have outlets without much clearance. It’s slim, letting you plug in your USB-C device (phone, laptop, Nintendo Switch, etc.) on its bottom. It’s fast, too, providing enough power to fast-charge any phone, even the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or the MacBook Air.

Xbox One S (the disc-less All Digital Edition console) is $229 (usually $368.95) at BuyDig, and it comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold service and six games (Madden NFL 20, Gears of War 4, PUBG, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves). You can get this deal by using offer code THEVERGE at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy A50 unlocked smartphone (white, compatible with GSM carriers only, dual-SIM) is $249.99 (usually $279.99) at B&H Photo.

Most of Samsung’s phones cost well over $500, but the Galaxy A50 might have more than enough power and features for your needs. It certainly looks and feels like a high-end phone, but at $250, it’s a great deal if you’re on a GSM carrier like AT&T or T-Mobile. This international version of the Galaxy A50 is covered by a one-year B&H Photo warranty, protecting it against manufacturer defects, as a Samsung warranty would.

It’s also available in black or blue.

RavPower’s Fast Charge Qi wireless pad is $22.49 (includes power adapter) at Amazon after you clip the $3 coupon on the product page, then enter the offer code TVPC03423. RavPower’s Fast Charge Qi wireless stand is $26 (usually $47.99, includes power adapter) at Amazon with the offer code TVPC06934.

These wireless chargers come in a two-way tie in Chaim Gartenberg’s roundup of the best options. That’s because they’re equally good in all the ways that matter (charging speeds that scale up to 10W, affordability, simplistic designs, and they both include a 24W wall charger). But, one may appeal to you over the other. The pad is great if you don’t mind setting your phone down to charge. However, the stand will be more useful if you want to have your phone upright while charging. This is especially handy for iPhones that require Face ID to unlock since this stand orients the phone much like how you would hold it in your hand.

Mophie is offering a 20 percent discount for readers of The Verge on its mobile accessories, including portable batteries and charging cases. You can use the code on anything, including Mophie’s new Dual Wireless Charging Pad, pictured above. Use the offer code VERGE20 at checkout to save.