Apple’s iPad with 128GB of storage is $299 for the first time at Best Buy

The latest iPad (sixth-generation, Wi-Fi) with 128GB of storage is $299.99 at Best Buy. This beats the best price that we’ve seen by $30, and it’s quite a large price drop for Apple’s most affordable iPad. Usually, it costs around $100 to jump up from the 32GB option to the 128GB model, but it’ll only cost $50 to do that today. The 32GB iPad is $249.99 on Amazon.

If you’re deciding between which iPad is best for you, choosing can feel daunting. I’ve written a guide that should help clear things up, but here’s the basic overview for this iPad: get this one if you don’t mind that it doesn’t have crispest display offered on an iPad or the most powerful hardware. It can still run any app that the other models can, but not as swiftly. Another thing that’s worth mentioning is that it lacks Apple’s Smart Connector to easily connect its Smart Keyboard. That’s not a huge deal, but it’s worth knowing if you plan to use the iPad primarily for productivity.

Best Buy is currently the only retailer to offer the iPad at this price, but we’ll update this post should others jump into the ring.