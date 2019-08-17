At $299, the iPad with 128GB of storage is this week’s best deal

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

This weekend, you can save on a variety of tech products, including the sixth-generation iPad, the PlayStation Classic retro console, Sony’s WH1000X-M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, and more.

The sixth-generation iPad is $299.99 at Best Buy. What makes this deal worth your while is that it’s for the 128GB model, which is rarely available at a discount. This configuration has stayed at $329.99 for a while, so this is a pretty sharp price drop. Amazon currently offers this discount, too, but it has gone in and out of stock since yesterday.

Since this iPad was released in early 2018, Apple has released four other models (the 11-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini). Still, Dieter Bohn’s review rings true: it remains one of the best tablets that you can get for under $500, and now it’s cheaper than ever.

This is more of a PSA than an actual deal, but if you’re interested in upgrading to the newer Nintendo Switch model, which has better battery life, GameStop is offering an acceptable amount of trade-in credit for its Pro subscribers.

You can get $200 back for your traded-in Switch, and through September 15th, GameStop will give you an extra $25 in credit, totaling to $225 toward the cost of the device.

A few of our reader-exclusive offers from our Verge Deals event are still happening, and this is one of your last opportunities to save on these hand-picked deals.

Sony’s WH1000X-M3 wireless noise-canceling headphones (black and silver) cost $298 at BuyDig, matching the lowest price we’ve seen. If you enter the offer code THEVERGE at checkout, you’ll also get a $25 Hulu gift card with your purchase.

Mophie is offering readers of The Verge a 20 percent site-wide discount that can be used on anything it sells, including the Dual Wireless Charging Pad shown above. To redeem this deal, enter the code VERGE20 at checkout.