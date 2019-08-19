Vizio’s 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K TV is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

We’ve found a few deals that you should know about today, including Vizio’s 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K HDR TV going on sale for less than $1K for the first time, rare discounts on Nerf guns and accessories, and a few reader-exclusive deals.

The 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR TV, which usually hovers around $1,100 or more, is currently $998 at Amazon. This might be a good fit for your home if you want OLED-like picture quality from a less expensive LED TV. No LED TV can currently match OLED in terms of displaying pure blacks and the most vibrant contrast, but Vizio’s quantum dot tech comes closer than most other LED screens.

Nerf guns and accessories are discounted on Amazon today. While not all of them are at their best prices, we’ve picked out the ones that are far cheaper than usual.

For something completely different, Daily Steals is offering Verge readers an exclusive deal on the Ring Alarm (five-piece kit) home security system. It usually costs $199.99, but with the offer code VERGERING, you can get the whole kit for $154.99.