 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Compact is only $250 at B&H Photo

New, 4 comments

It’s a good price for an unlocked phone with fairly modern specs

By Cameron Faulkner
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Compact, the company’s small flagship phone introduced in early 2018, is just $250 right now at B&H Photo. This device, which comes in silver, usually sells for around $500. If you’re looking for an unlocked phone with capable specs and support for Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, this is a great deal.

The XZ2 Compact has a five-inch, 2160 x 1080 display, making it a good fit if you prefer smaller phones. It ships with Android 8 Oreo and comes equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM, so it’s roughly on par with the Google Pixel 3 in terms of specs. This device is rated IP68, and it features a microSD card for expandable storage.

The black color option is sold out, so that’s a good clue that this deal might not last much longer.

Next Up In Good Deals

This Article has a component height of 3. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...