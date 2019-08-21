Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Compact is only $250 at B&H Photo

Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Compact, the company’s small flagship phone introduced in early 2018, is just $250 right now at B&H Photo. This device, which comes in silver, usually sells for around $500. If you’re looking for an unlocked phone with capable specs and support for Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, this is a great deal.
The XZ2 Compact has a five-inch, 2160 x 1080 display, making it a good fit if you prefer smaller phones. It ships with Android 8 Oreo and comes equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM, so it’s roughly on par with the Google Pixel 3 in terms of specs. This device is rated IP68, and it features a microSD card for expandable storage.
The black color option is sold out, so that’s a good clue that this deal might not last much longer.
