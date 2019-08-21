Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Compact is only $250 at B&H Photo

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Sony’s Xperia XZ2 Compact, the company’s small flagship phone introduced in early 2018, is just $250 right now at B&H Photo. This device, which comes in silver, usually sells for around $500. If you’re looking for an unlocked phone with capable specs and support for Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, this is a great deal.

The XZ2 Compact has a five-inch, 2160 x 1080 display, making it a good fit if you prefer smaller phones. It ships with Android 8 Oreo and comes equipped with a Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM, so it’s roughly on par with the Google Pixel 3 in terms of specs. This device is rated IP68, and it features a microSD card for expandable storage.

The black color option is sold out, so that’s a good clue that this deal might not last much longer.