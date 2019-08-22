Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 preorder bonuses end later today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 will release tomorrow, August 23rd. Our review just went live, and if you already preordered, there’s a decent chance that you may have already received your new phone. But if you’re still thinking about taking the plunge, there’s a really good reason why you should do so today: it’s the last day to get a bunch of preorder incentives with the purchase of a Note 10.

The good news is that you can get these deals no matter where you buy the phone — just so long as you do it today. If you want to buy the phone unlocked, you can do so through Samsung. Otherwise, I’ve listed everywhere else you can buy the Note 10 here, and it includes any and all special offers happening at popular retailers and through carriers.

The first part of the deal applies to those who have a phone to trade. Samsung is offering up to $600 in trade-in credit for your current phone toward the Note 10, assuming it’s one of the following devices, and it’s in good condition. (You’ll still get credit for a lesser phone, just not as much):

Samsung Galaxy S10 E, S10, S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

iPhone X, XR, or XS

Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL

Additionally, buying the Note 10 today will get you a $100 Samsung gift card that can be used on anything from its online store. You’ll get a $150 gift card if you buy the Note 10 Plus or Note 10 Plus 5G.

You’ll have to register your phone after it arrives through the Shop Samsung app on Android or iOS to get the gift card. In the app, sign in with your Samsung account, then tap the tab called “offers” in the app. Click the “preorder & get more” window, then tap “See if I’m eligible” and proceed with registering your phone there.