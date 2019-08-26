RavPower’s small, powerful 61W USB-C wall charger is more affordable today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

RavPower’s gallium nitride (GaN) USB-C chargers are some of the fastest, most energy efficient, and smallest options around. If you use a device that charges via USB-C, you’ll want to know about this deal on a 61W wall charger, which reduces the usual price by almost half. Normally $49.99, you can get the charger for $26.99 by clipping the coupon on the Amazon product page, then entering the offer code 9TO5UXE8 at checkout.

As an example, 61 watts is enough power to charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. It also works with devices that don’t pull juice at that speed, like the iPad Pro, a phone, the Nintendo Switch, and more. If you have a laptop that requires, say, an 85W charger, this won’t charge it as fast, though it could make for a good secondary charger.

Amazon is selling refurbished models of Apple’s latest iPad Pro for hundreds less than the cost of a new device. This sale focuses on the LTE-ready model that can be added to your carrier plan. Amazon claims that each of these “renewed” tablets works and looks like new, and is covered by a 90-day guarantee that allows you to return or refund the purchase.

Satechi announced two new USB-C hubs last week, both of which add the ability to output to a 4K display at 60Hz (the previous model topped out at 30Hz). They’re 20 percent off until September 3rd at Amazon.

The first, the Dual Multimedia Adapter, offers two HDMI ports (one supports 60Hz, the other supports 30Hz), two USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet port, a USB-C PD port, and microSD / SD slots. Normally it costs $109.99, but the offer code DUALDISPLAY at Amazon brings it down to $88.

On the other hand, if all you care about is outputting to 4K displays, the Dual HDMI Adapter is what you want. Unlike the option above, this only offers two HDMI ports that support 4K resolution at 60Hz. Given its pared-back port lineup, this adapter starts at a much lower $64.99, but you can get it for $52 with the same offer code used at Amazon.