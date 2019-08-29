Hulu’s ad-supported plan is only $2.99 for six months for new and returning subscribers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Hulu is already pretty affordable, but the streaming service is teaming up with Chrissy Teigen, celebrity and co-host of Eater’s upcoming Hulu series Family Style, to promote an even better deal. The ad-supported plan is 50 percent off for six months, bringing it down to a mere $2.99 per month.

This offer is available for new and “eligible returning” Hulu users, but not people who are currently subscribed. Once your six months of Hulu at $2.99 are up, you’ll be charged $5.99 per month moving forward.

Hulu is the only streaming service where you can stream The Handmaid’s Tale, Veronica Mars (including the new fourth season), and it’s currently developing a Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series.

If you’re a student who subscribes to Spotify Premium, you already get Hulu’s ad-supported plan for free with your subscription. Otherwise, this seems like the most affordable way to get Hulu (if you can stomach the ads) ahead of Disney’s big streaming service bundle launching in November that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $12.99.

This offer ends at 11:59PM PT on September 3rd, so make your move before then if you’re interested.