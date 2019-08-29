Getting a Switch Lite? SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card is cheaper than ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you need extra storage for games on your Switch or your Switch Lite preorder when it ships on September 20th, you should check out Amazon’s deal on popular SanDisk microSD cards. Notably, the 512GB microSD card is down to $79.99, which is its most affordable price yet.

Around this time last year, it was common for SanDisk’s 400GB model to sell for around $100. That card is now selling for just over $50, and that may be the better value for you if you don’t foresee needing a half-terabyte of storage. The 256GB model is also cheaper than we’ve seen before: it costs $29.99 at Amazon.

These cards will work in more than just the Switch, obviously. Whether you use it with your console, phone, tablet, laptop, or action camera is up to you. But as prices for microSD cards continue to fall, it’s a good time to buy if you’re looking for a low-cost, high-capacity card.