This week’s best deals include Kindle e-readers and Google Play Store discounts

Many of this week’s best deals came from Best Buy, and most of them are still taking place this weekend. I’ve resurfaced a few of them below, including discounts on waterproof Kindles (without Amazon’s annoying ads built-in), and a Ring Video Doorbell that comes with an Echo Dot smart speaker. There are other good deals to sort through, like Google Play Store’s big sale, and a refurbished iPad Pro (2018) that’s hundreds off of its regular price.

The previous generation of Kindle Oasis with 8GB of storage and no special offers (i.e., Amazon’s lockscreen ads) is $174.99 (usually $249.99) at Best Buy. This is $75 cheaper than the latest generation Oasis, which differs only in its display that allows adjustable warmth to be easier on the eyes.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage and special offers costs $84.99 (usually $129.99) at Best Buy. It’s much cheaper than the Oasis, and comes with a display that’s just as pixel-dense (300ppi). It’s also waterproof.

The Ring Video Doorbell is $69.99 at Best Buy (usually $99.99) and includes a free Echo Dot (third-generation) with purchase.

Daily Steals is offering some good prices on refurbished tech, and readers of The Verge can save an extra $10 on anything on this page with the offer code VERGEBOUT. If you just want the highlights, the 11-inch iPad Pro is one of them. The tablet with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity is $669.99 (usually $949). The 256GB configuration that supports Wi-Fi and LTE is $769.99, just over $300 off the usual price.

It’s worth noting that these iPad Pros are refurbished. They’re in “Grade A” condition, which Daily Steals says translates to excellent condition, but may have “minor scuffs of scratch marks on the casing”. Each tablet includes a 90-day warranty, and adding a two-year warranty to the purchase will cost $96.99.

Google Play is hosting deals on apps, in-game purchases, audiobooks, television series bundles, books, and movies. You can check out all of the sales right here, but my favorite pick is The Americans (seasons 1-6 in FHD resolution) is $35.99.

If you haven’t seen this show, you should make it a priority. It’s a masterclass in pacing and character development. Plus, the elevator pitch is just so fun: two KGB spies (and their totally unassuming kids) move to Washington DC in the midst of the Cold War to steal intel from the FBI. Their next-door neighbor just so happens to be an FBI agent. Incredible tension ensues, and it doesn’t let up for six seasons.