Beats Powerbeats Pro are easy to recommended, especially for $50 off

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are $199.98, which is $50 cheaper than usual, at Google Express (sold via Daily Steals) for the Labor Day holiday in the US. This sale marks the cheapest price they’ve sold for yet, in case you’ve had your eye on them.

To get in on this deal, you’ll need to visit Google Express’ page, add the Powerbeats Pro to your cart, then apply the code 19LABOR12 at checkout. They’re currently listed at $227.25, but the code brings the total (before tax) down to $199.98.

The Powerbeats Pro are currently our favorite truly wireless headphones. Like our runner-up pick, the second-generation AirPods, these Beats use Apple’s H1 wireless chip for fast, easy switching between your iPhone, Apple Watch, and other Apple devices. It also allows for hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands.

The Powerbeats Pro have an improved fit that should be compatible with more ear sizes than the AirPods, and they also have better sound performance and battery life. Even though the Beats don’t support wireless charging and their case is “laughably large,” according to our review, it doesn’t take away from the value here.

This deal expires on August 31st or when the supply runs out.